Man Utd transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Man Utd transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Ralf Rangnick is keen on bringing RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara to Old Trafford and the Bundesliga side are concerned about a release clause in his contract (Daily Mirror, December 10); Haidara will become Ralf Rangnick's first signing next month - if United pay his £32m release clause now (Sun, December 5).

Newcastle's hopes of signing Ousmane Dembele have been dealt a big blow following reports that Manchester United have entered the race for the Barcelona forward (Daily Star, December 8); Barcelona have issued a contract "ultimatum" to Dembele, who is free to speak to overseas clubs in January and has been linked with a possible move to United (Mirror, December 3).

John McGinn is still on United's radar as they prepare for a new future under Ralf Rangnick (Sun, December 5).

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick will reportedly be given a huge £8.5m bonus if he convinces Erling Haaland to join United (Daily Express, December 2); Rangnick could receive up to £100m in January to strengthen his squad (Daily Mirror, December 2).

Barcelona have reportedly offered Philippe Coutinho to United in the hope of signing Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani (The Sun, December 1).

United are competing with Everton and Southampton for Anderlecht's Spanish star Sergio Gomez (The Sun, December 1).

Ralf Rangnick is targeting £33m midfielder Amadou Haidara to implement his pressing style at United (The Times, November 30).

United believe Ralf Rangnick's imminent arrival at Old Trafford will give them an edge in the race to sign Erling Haaland next summer (The Sun, November 28).

United have checked on Fiorentina goal machine Dusan Vlahovic but his club want £55m (Mail on Sunday, November 28).

United are ready to launch a January move to tempt Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid, but a deal could cost them more than £100m (Daily Mirror, November 27).

Carney Chukwuemeka has decided his future is not with Aston Villa by turning down a new contract, with Liverpool and United set to go into battle for his signature (The Guardian, November 27).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Ralf Rangnick has told United's fringe players 'prove to me you have a future here' (The Sun, December 8).

United ace Dean Henderson could be set for another loan spell away from the club with Ajax interested in a move for the 24-year-old (Daily Star, December 8).

Edinson Cavani wants to leave United and join Barcelona when his contract expires next summer (The Times, December 3); Cavani is set to lead a six-man exodus at United as Ralf Rangnick begins his reign at Old Trafford (Mirror, December 3).

United star Alex Telles is being tracked by both Inter and AC Milan (Sun, December 3).

Real Madrid are pondering making an offer to Jesse Lingard when he can speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement in January, leaving United fearing they will lose him for nothing (Daily Express, December 4).

Newcastle are targeting four English stars, including United forward Lingard, as part of their January squad rebuild (Daily Express, December 3); Lingard's potential move to West Ham in January has moved one step nearer after David Moyes admitted he needs to strengthen his attacking options (The Sun, December 2); Lingard could re-open previously-collapsed talks over a new contract at Old Trafford if Rangnick makes more use of him than previous United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Daily Telegraph, November 28).

Barcelona have reportedly offered Philippe Coutinho to United in the hope of signing Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani (The Sun, December 1); Anthony Martial has emerged as a January target for Barcelona as they look to add to their attacking options for the second half of the season (Daily Mirror, November 29).

Real Madrid are no longer considering a summer swoop for Paul Pogba (Marca, November 28).

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson could leave United in January as part of a Ralf Rangnick rebuild (Daily Telegraph, November 28).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

No signings

Confirmed Man Utd departures

No departures

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

