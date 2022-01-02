Ralf Rangnick 'desperate' for Edinson Cavani to stay at Manchester United until end of season

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is "desperate" for Edinson Cavani to remain at the club until the end of the season.

Out of contract in the summer, the 34-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window after struggling to hold down a regular starting place this term.

But despite making only 10 appearances so far, his goalscoring cameo at Newcastle and performance against Burnley once again proved his worth to the side.

"We've had quite a few conversations in the last couple of weeks, he's probably the player I have spoken to most," said Rangnick.

"I told him from the very first day he's a highly important player, probably the only one that can play as a striker back to goal and as I have said before, his professionalism and work ethic is amazing.

"I told him that I desperately want him to stay until the end of the season and he knows how highly I rate and respect him.

"He knows I definitely would not let him go, for me he is a highly important player for the rest of the season in a squad still playing in three competitions - we definitely need him and it is clear he has to stay."

With coronavirus still wreaking havoc with an already busy fixture list, Rangnick is reluctant to let any of his players leave this month, including Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial.

On van de Beek, Rangnick said: "He's got a top mentality, works hard in every training session, he's a team player through and through and there will be games where he'll get his chance.

"I had a long conversation with him last week and of course it's difficult for him right now because he wants to play for the Dutch team at the World Cup, and in order to do that he needs game time

"But I still believe we should keep him definitely until the end of the season and help him get as much game time as possible."

Meanwhile, although United rejected a loan offer from Sevilla for the wantaway Anthony Martial, Rangnick is adamant any potential move would have to be right for the club first and foremost.

"It's a question not only of what he wants to do, but also which kind of clubs are interested in him and do they meet the demands of Manchester United, so we have to wait and see," Rangnick said.

