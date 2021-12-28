Anthony Martial: Sevilla make loan offer to Manchester United to sign forward for rest of season

Sevilla have made an offer to Manchester United to sign Anthony Martial on loan.

It is a straight loan proposal until the end of the season that does not include an option or obligation to buy.

United are yet to respond to the Spanish club. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Martial told him he wants to leave in talks between the pair last week.

Rangnick said he understands why but any deal must be right for the club.

Ahead of their 1-1 draw with Newcastle, United's interim boss said: "We spoke at length on Wednesday.

"He explained to me he's been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.

"I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts. But, on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club; we have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.

"I told him 'listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in you…' - and it should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club.

"So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay."

Sky Sports News exclusively broke the news that Martial wanted to leave earlier this month via a statement from his representative Philippe Lamboley.

Sky Sports News also exclusively revealed that Sevilla is Martial's preferred destination, amid interest from Barcelona and Juventus.

United have been contacted for comment.

Martial became the world's most expensive teenager when he joined United from Monaco in 2015 and he has gone on to score 79 times in 268 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour in the forward positions following the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer, as well as the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

