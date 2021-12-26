Anthony Martial tells Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick he wants to leave Old Trafford

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United that he wants to leave the club.

The France international has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.

"We spoke at length on Wednesday," said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old's desire to quit Old Trafford.

"He explained to me he's been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.

"I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club.

"We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be."

Live MNF Monday 27th December 7:00pm

Martial became the world's most expensive teenage footballer when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015. The £36m fee, potentially rising to £58m, made him United's third most expensive signing at the time after Angel Di Maria and Juan Mata.

Martial made a memorable debut, coming off the bench to score a superb solo goal against Liverpool, and has gone on to score 79 goals in 268 appearances. But he has fallen down the pecking order of United forwards following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho and the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

Rangnick confirmed there has been no concrete interest in Martial ahead of the January transfer window and he could stay at United.

He said: "I told him listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him, and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club.

"So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville believes it is the right time for Manchester United's Anthony Martial to leave the club, after the striker's agent said he was seeking an exit.

Earlier this month, Martial's agent exclusively told Sky Sports News that the Frenchman wanted to depart from Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

His representative Philippe Lamboley, executive director of USFA Management, said: "Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Follow every Man Utd game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man Utd latest? Bookmark our Man Utd news page, check out Man Utd's fixtures and Man Utd's latest results, watch Man Utd goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man Utd games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man Utd as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.

Watch Manchester United's visit to Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.