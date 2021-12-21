Anthony Martial: Manchester United forward keen on Sevilla move ahead of planned talks with Ralf Rangnick

Anthony Martial's preference is to join Sevilla if he is to leave Manchester United next month.

Barcelona and Juventus are also interested in the France forward, with all three clubs keen on an initial loan deal.

But Martial could expect to get the most game time at Sevilla, who are currently second in La Liga.

Martial is set to hold talks with United interim manager Ralf Rangnick over his future in the next few days.

The player's representative Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News earlier this month he wants to leave in January in search of regular matches.

Martial signed for Manchester United in 2015 for £36m, the highest fee paid for a teenager at the time. He scored on his debut against Liverpool at Old Trafford in a 3-1 victory and went on to score 17 times in his first season at the club.

The 26-year-old has scored 79 goals in all competitions across his time at United, but has fallen out of favour in recent seasons due in part to his inconsistent form and the emergence of academy graduate Mason Greenwood.

Martial has also struggled with injuries, having ruptured his knee ligaments earlier this year which led to him missing the last stages of the 2020/21 season.

He last played for the club on December 2 in Michael Carrick's final game in charge against Arsenal, coming off the bench as a substitute in the 3-2 win.

Martial has yet to feature under Rangnick, having missed the fixtures against Crystal Palace and Norwich with injury.

Manchester United have been contacted for comment.

