Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick on why a sports psychologist is key to solving the Old Trafford 'puzzle'

Ralf Rangnick's revolution at Manchester United is barely a month old yet his fingerprints can already be seen wherever you look at the club.

Two Premier League matches and a week of training may have fallen victim to a coronavirus outbreak, but not a second has been wasted in the hands of Rangnick. Areas of improvement have been pinpointed; swift and decisive decisions have followed.

One of Rangnick's first acts was to bring a sports psychologist to Old Trafford, with Sascha Lense, a close confidant during his tenure at RB Leipzig, joining United's backroom staff.

Lense's appointment threw up a number of pertinent questions, from the benefits of employing a sports psychologist, and the overall objective, to the willingness or reluctance of players to get involved.

But above all else, the burning question is why wasn't a sports psychologist - a position of unquantifiable importance to Rangnick and one he predicts will be commonplace across all sports in the near future - in situ at Manchester United in the first place?

Live MNF Monday 27th December 7:00pm

"I wouldn't say I was surprised," Rangnick exclusively told Sky Sports. "I know from Germany there are quite a few clubs who do not work with a sports psychologist. But, for me, it is absolutely logical.

"Every club has different experts for goalkeeping, for physical performance, for different areas of the field - defence, midfield, offence. The team of experts at some teams is probably bigger than the number of players in a squad.

Man Utd results under Rangnick Opponent Competition Result Crystal Palace PL 1-0 Young Boys CL 1-1 Norwich PL 1-0 Brentford PL P-P Brighton PL P-P

"If you then consider the brain, the head, the way players, staff members or coaches think is the most relevant one, then for me it is only logical to have the best possible expert from that area in your staff.

"This is what it's all about, to help the players think the right things and not think the wrong things. To develop players, the brain should help the body perform at the highest possible level.

"This is part of the jigsaw, of the puzzle. It's important any top club, and Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world - have the best possible people, and they should at least have all those little pieces available.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is full of praise for Ralf Rangnick who he says will organise Manchester United if he is appointed as their interim manager.

"It shouldn't be the case that in certain areas we don't have anyone. I strongly believe that every club in the future should have someone in this department."

It would be disingenuous to pin Manchester United's misgivings under Rangnick's predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, or in the entire post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, on the absence of a sports psychologist at Old Trafford, but for it be overlooked, especially in this day and age, suggests a lack of foresight on the part of previous regimes.

While this appointment isn't going to turn United into title contenders overnight, what it does do is provide Rangnick's players with the tools to shoulder the lofty expectations that come with playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world, and focuses, first and foremost, on the personal rather than the professional.

"Players at this level are under pressure to deliver and perform at the highest possible level," Rangnick added. "At times they might need help and might need somebody to speak to.

"That should not always only be the manager or head coach. It's important for the players to know there is a neutral person, an expert, to whom they can address in situations where they might need a helping hand, or even somebody to just listen to them.

"In Germany, we had the case of Robert Enke, who committed suicide when he was still the German national team goalkeeper. If you look at this aspect of the game, it's important to have somebody in your staff."

Ralf has made a new addition to United's backroom team 👨‍🏫#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 22, 2021

As for Lense himself, the 43-year-old has settled in as much as feasibly possible at United's Carrington training complex, which has only just reopened after being closed down for eight days due to a Covid outbreak.

"Sascha watches every training session, he's part of every meeting, he's part of the staff and he speaks regularly with players," Rangnick explains.

"Of course, it is not obligatory, we do not force players to speak to Sascha, but they know he's there. He's a smart and decent guy, and he's top in his job, I know that because we worked together at Leipzig for three years. The players will find that out very soon, if they haven't already."

Rangnick's sentiment about Lense could quite easily be applied to his tenure at Manchester United.

The first footsteps have been taken and a long road of discovery lies ahead, but his early moves in the Manchester United hotseat speak of a manager with a firm grasp of the bigger picture, if we hadn't realised that already.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick wants the rule of five substitutes to be reinstated in the Premier League.

Follow every Man Utd game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man Utd latest? Bookmark our Man Utd news page, check out Man Utd's fixtures and Man Utd's latest results, watch Man Utd goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man Utd games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man Utd as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.