Hugo Ekitike: Newcastle have Transfer Deadline Day bid accepted for Reims forward

France U20 forward Hugo Ekitike has scored eight goals in 18 Ligue 1 games this season

Monday 31 January 2022 08:54, UK

Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle have had a Deadline Day bid for Hugo Ekitike accepted by Stade Reims.

The France U20 forward was also being tracked by West Ham.

Newcastle opened talks with Reims to sign Ekitike earlier this month prior to signing Chris Wood from Burnley.

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

