Man City transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Man City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Man City been linked with?

Fiorentina would prefer to sell Dusan Vlahovic to the Premier League over striking a deal with Juventus in a major boost for Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City, it has emerged (Daily Express, December 6).

The latest players linked with a Man City exit

Manchester City star Ferran Torres could be denied his dream move to Barcelona in the wake of reports that the two clubs are miles apart in their valuations of the striker (Daily Express, December 8); Ferran Torres has reportedly moved closer to the City exit door amid reports in Spain Pep Guardiola has told him he will not stop a move to Barcelona (Daily Mail, December 3); City are sensationally willing to allow Torres to leave and join Barcelona in January (Daily Express, December 2); Barcelona have confirmed that they have held talks with City about the possibility of signing Torres (The Times, November 30).

Oleksandr Zinchenko is on Newcastle's list of January targets as Eddie Howe attempts to keep them in the Premier League (Daily Mail, November 26).

Confirmed Man City signings

No signings

Confirmed Man City departures

No departures

Man City contract news

Manchester City have stepped up their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez's contract (The Sun, November 30).

Manchester City will step up their attempts to secure Raheem Sterling to a long-term contract following his goalscoring return to Pep Guardiola's team and interest from Barcelona (Daily Telegraph, November 26).

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

