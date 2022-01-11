Erling Haaland: Man City in pole position if Borussia Dortmund striker wants transfer to Premier League this summer

Erling Haaland will meet with Borussia Dortmund to decide his future in the next fortnight, with Manchester City retaining pole position if the striker decides to move to the Premier League this summer.

A £64m release clause in Haaland's Dortmund contract becomes active in the summer, with a host of major European clubs monitoring the Norwegian's situation.

Last week, Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl said the club will sit down with Haaland "in the next few weeks", adding: "It would be good if a decision doesn't drag on forever."

Meanwhile, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola admitted last month there is a "big chance" his client will leave at the end of the season, listing City as one of the possible destinations.

Raiola told SPORT1: "He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville believes Manchester City will be 'very keen' to sign Erling Haaland this summer

Guardiola refused to discuss the prospect of City signing Haaland in December, saying: "Next question - don't ask me about that. I won't answer."

City missed out on the capture of Harry Kane as a replacement for outgoing all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero last summer, leaving them short of options in the striker department.

'Difficult for Haaland to say no to Guardiola'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

I would be very surprised if he stayed at Dortmund past this summer because of this release clause, and because of the kind of clubs who are after him. I think it's going to be almost impossible for him to say no to some of these clubs who are going to put offers in front of him.

If you're talking about seeing Haaland in the Premier League, Manchester City are in pole position. We know they've been looking for an out-and-out striker for a long time, even though they don't really need one, and Pep Guardiola says 'we're thriving without an out-and-out striker'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erling Haaland has been in incredible form for Borussia Dortmund; check out some of his best goals from this season

I think somewhere down the line they need to sign a striker, and if you're going to sign a striker, and are as powerful and successful as City are, why not get the best young striker in the world at a very sensible price.

Pep Guardiola is a very demanding manager, you have to play the Pep Guardiola way, and do what he wants you to do. We've seen players take a while to adapt to that. Normally players take at least one season to adapt to his way of playing.

As far as Haaland is concerned, it would not be the easy option to go to Manchester City. Even though he would almost be guaranteed success if he was to go there.

He would be able to move to other clubs where he could score a lot more goals and perhaps not have to work so hard, and the environment wouldn't be as demanding as it is at Manchester City, and then he could get his move to a Manchester City, Manchester United or Liverpool - or another club in the Premier League - three or four years down the line.

I think it's going to be difficult for him to say no to Pep Guardiola.

Spain then the Premier League for Haaland?

Dortmund CEO confirmed Real Madrid's interest last month, telling BILD: "All I know is a guarantee that Real Madrid are very interested in him. I could name 25 others now."

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta was asked directly about signing Haaland last week, declaring his club "are back" and that anything is possible after Ferran Torres joined from City...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barcelona president Joan Laporta was asked directly about signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window and he insisted that anything is possible

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

Would it be in the agent's interest for Haaland to move to a Premier League club this summer? Or maybe go elsewhere first and then the Premier League?

The big move is always going to be the Premier League, at the moment, and we know we're talking big names in Real Madrid and Barcelona, but financially the biggest move is the Premier League.

If he wants to move to the Premier League now, is that it for him? Can he realistically move to another league for the money that it would require?

It may be in Haaland's and his agent's interest to move to Spain, or another club in Germany, and then make the big move to England.

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.