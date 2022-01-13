Diego Carlos: Newcasle pushing to sign defender and are awaiting response from Sevilla after submitting bid

Newcastle are continuing to push to sign Diego Carlos and are awaiting a response from Sevilla after submitting a bid for the defender.

Signing a centre-back is Newcastle's primary focus after the arrival of striker Chris Wood from Burnley for £25m on Thursday.

The Premier League side retain a strong interest in Benoit Badiashile, but a deal for the Monaco defender is now looking unlikely after he sustained an injury during his side's draw with Nantes.

Another stumbling block is Monaco's asking price, with the Ligue 1 side looking for a fee in the region of €60m (£50m) for the 20-year-old.

Carlos, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Brazil in the summer, has made 27 appearances for Sevilla this season, scoring two goals.

Lille's Sven Botman was their primary centre-back target, but the French club are only willing to do business for around £36m.

Eddie Howe's desire to improve his defence is understandable, with his Newcastle side having conceded 42 goals in just 19 Premier League games this season. Only Norwich have a worse defensive record.

While their focus is on strengthening at the back, Newcastle are also in talks with Reims for France U20 forward Hugo Ekitike, with the striker understood to be keen on a move to St James' Park.

However, that move is not a priority following the signing of Wood. Newcastle were keen to bolster their attacking options following the news that top scorer Callum Wilson will be out for two months with a calf injury.

