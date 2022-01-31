Hugo Ekitike: Newcastle have Transfer Deadline Day bid accepted for Reims forward

Newcastle have had a Deadline Day bid for Hugo Ekitike accepted by Stade Reims and are also closing in on a loan deal for Aston Villa's Matt Targett.

The Magpies' bid of £25m, rising to £33m, for Ekitike was accepted by the French club on Monday.

France U20 forward Ekitike was also being tracked by West Ham. Newcastle initially opened talks with Reims to sign Ekitike earlier this month prior to signing Chris Wood from Burnley.

Ekitike made his debut for Reims in August and has scored eight goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season, registering three assists. The 19-year-old can also play on the left wing.

Newcastle are also closing in on a loan deal for Matt Targett. Eddie Howe is keen to add another left-back, and Targett has fallen out of favour under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Image: Matt Targett is undergoing a Deadline Day medical with Newcastle

The two clubs are close to an agreement that will see the 26-year-old join until the summer.

Targett is keen on the move, and the talks are now focused on the option for Newcastle to buy the left-back in the summer.

The St James' Park club are also on the verge of signing Brighton defender Dan Burn, who is set to travel to the North East to undergo a medical. Newcastle have had an offer of around £13m for Burn accepted by Brighton - after an earlier bid of £10m plus add-ons was rejected on Saturday.

The Magpies have wanted to sign a left-footed centre-back all window to partner Jamaal Lascelles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Saturday team discuss whether the addition of Dan Burn to the Newcastle squad would be enough to help them escape relegation

Burn has entered the final 18 months of his Brighton contract. The 29-year-old, who joined Brighton from Wigan in 2018, can also play left-back. The Seagulls are extremely unlikely to sign a replacement centre-back this window.

Newcastle completed the signing of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for £40m on Sunday.

Guimaraes, 24, completed a medical in Brazil on Friday ahead of signing a contract until 2026.

Newcastle agreed a package of £33.3m plus around £6.5m in add-ons with French club Lyon to make the midfielder their third signing this January, following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Wood.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle have signed Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for £40m - and you might be surprised to find out why he's chosen to wear the No 39 shirt...

The Magpies are spreading the payments over the next four years. They will pay Lyon around £3.25m if they stay up this season, with another £3.25m due if they stay up again next season.

There is no relegation release clause in the deal Newcastle have agreed with the player.

Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson had travelled to Brazil to seal the signing of Guimaraes.

The midfielder will play for Brazil on Wednesday and will not be able to travel to the UK to meet his new team-mates and head coach Howe until Thursday at the earliest.

Arsenal were among a number of clubs interested in signing Guimaraes, who has also been watched closely by Manchester United and PSG.

Image: Bruno Guimaraes is as effective in the opposition half and attacking areas, if not more effective

Guimaraes, who has been capped three times at international level by Brazil, comes into his own when his attacking qualities are examined. Not limited to merely carrying out defensive midfield duties, he is as effective in the opposition half and attacking areas, if not more effective.

Guimaraes tops the ranking in Ligue 1 this season for passes completed in the opposition half and sits joint-top with Marseille's Dimitri Payet for passes completed in the final third.

For context, Paris Saint-Germain's attacking stars, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, rank fourth and fifth, respectively, for this metric.

Image: Defensive midfielder Bruno Guimaraes needs no invitation to venture into opposition territory

The ability to find defence-splitting passes is illustrated by his high number of completed passes and chances created, while Guimaraes' fouls won, and touches statistics show there are few more effective carriers of the ball than the Brazilian currently playing in France.

When you combine Guimaraes' attacking and defensive qualities it's clear Newcastle have identified a midfielder with genuine box-to-box qualities, a rare find at the best of times, let alone during a notoriously difficult January window which could be the difference between Premier League safety and relegation.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Newcastle game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Newcastle latest? Bookmark our Newcastle news page, check out Newcastle's fixtures and Newcastle's latest results, watch Newcastle goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Newcastle games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Newcastle as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.