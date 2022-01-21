Mikel Arteta set to receive new contract offer from Arsenal before end of season - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal will offer Mikel Arteta a new contract before the end of the season to ward off any interest Manchester City might have in the Spaniard eventually replacing Pep Guardiola.

Image: Mikel Arteta could soon be extending his Arsenal contract

Leicester City defender Luke Thomas is being lined up for a first senior England call up when Gareth Southgate names his squad to face the Ivory Coast and Switzerland.

Newcastle United and Watford are considering making a loan move for Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Mike Ashley has sued Amanda Staveley, demanding the return of a £10m takeover loan, claiming that she broke conditions of the deal which stated she would not criticise his 14-year tenure as Newcastle United owner.

Image: Donny van der Beek has interest from multiple Premier League clubs

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle United, Everton and Wolves are interested in Manchester United's wantaway midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United players are unhappy at being set "homework" by head coach Ralf Rangnick which is affecting their personal and family lives.

Renato Sanches has put talks over a new contract with Lille on hold because of increased transfer interest from Arsenal.

Image: Borna Sosa has emerged as a target for Chelsea

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes to solve his problem left wing-back slot by signing Stuttgart's Borna Sosa.

DAILY STAR

Diego Costa is close to finalising a deal to stay in Brazil with Corinthians.

THE SUN

Newcastle United have joined a long list of teams interested in concluding a January move for Olympiakos and Senegal defender Pape Abou Cisse, who has impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Image: Courtney Lawes is in line to captain England in the Six Nations

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Courtney Lawes is set to become England captain for the Six Nations with doubts whether Owen Farrell will be fit enough to take his place in Eddie Jones' side.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have written to the SFA complaining about eight decisions made by referee Kevin Clancy during their midweek draw with Aberdeen.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has conceded striker Kyogo Furuhashi will miss significant time with a hamstring injury but is expected to return before the end of the season.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has set up his own football club and youth academy back at home in Cerete, Colombia.