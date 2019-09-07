Solheim Cup: Serena Guthrie and Maddie Hinch take golf challenge

5:23 Watch how Serena Guthrie and Maddie Hinch fared in our golf challenge Watch how Serena Guthrie and Maddie Hinch fared in our golf challenge

Ahead of this month's Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, Sky Sports challenged two of the UK's biggest sports stars to a round of golf.

England Netball captain and Commonwealth gold medallist Serena Guthrie was pitted against Maddie 'Mad Dog' Hinch, an Olympic hockey gold medallist with Team GB in 2016 and winner of the world's best goalkeeper award for the past three years.

The pair were put to the test with three different challenges:

Challenge 1: Keepy-uppies

Challenge 2: Chip shot

Challenge 3: Fastest hole

Team Europe will hope to avoid a third straight Solheim Cup and you can watch extended coverage of the biennial contest live on Sky Sports.

All three days will be shown live from Gleneagles, starting on September 13, with extra live programming throughout the week and a whole host of Solheim Cup-related programming.

Solheim Cup veterans Suzann Pettersen and Anna Nordqvist feature as part of a strong European side, with Charley Hull and Georgia Hall among the British players hoping to help Europe to victory.