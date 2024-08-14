PGA Tour 2025 schedule: Dates, venues, events for the new FedExCup season, Signature Events and golf majors

The PGA Tour has announced its schedule for the 2025 FedExCup season, with eight Signature Events and 18 full-field events once again part of a packed 39-tournament calendar.

Events will be played across 18 states in the United States, as well as Mexico, Canada, Northern Ireland, Scotland, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, with the 2025 schedule retaining the January-August calendar reintroduced for the previous season.

The season starts with The Sentry in Hawaii during the first weekend in January and has events every week through until the FedExCup Playoffs in August, where the FedExCup champion will once again be crowned at the Tour Championship.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Genesis Scottish Open will be co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour for the fourth consecutive season when it is held the week before The Open, with two other PGA Tour events that month - the ISCO Championship and Barracuda Championship - also part of the Race to Dubai schedule.

The 2025 FedExCup Fall, which runs in the autumn and will finalise player eligibility for the following year, will be announced at a later date.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler claimed his twelfth professional win with victory at the 2024 Travelers Championship, take a look at his best shots from all his tournament wins to date

Dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2025 PGA Tour season

* denotes Signature Event; ^ is co-sanctioned with DP World Tour; bold indicates a major

January 2-5 2025 - The Sentry* - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

January 9-12 - Sony Open in Hawaii - Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

January 16-19 - The American Express - PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta Country Club), La Quinta, California

January 22-25 - Farmers Insurance Open (Saturday finish) - Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California

January 30-February 2 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am* - Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, California

February 6-9 - WM Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

February 13-16 - Genesis Invitational* - The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational from Riviera Country Club, where Hideki Matsuyama secured victory

February 20-23 - Mexico Open at VidantaWorld - VidantaWorld, Vallarta, Mexico

February 27-March 2 - Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

March 6-9 - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard* - Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida

March 3-9 - Puerto Rico Open - Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 13-16 - The Players - TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

March 20-23 - Valspar Championship - Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

March 27-30 - Texas Children's Houston Open - Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

April 3-6 - Valero Texas Open - TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

April 10-13 - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Masters, as Scottie Scheffler claimed the Green Jacket at Augusta National

April 17-20 - RBC Heritage* - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 17-20 - Corales Puntacana Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 24-27 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

May 1-4 - The CJ Cup Byron Nelson - TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

May 8-11 - Truist Championship* - The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round of last year's Wells Fargo Championship, now called the Truist Championship, where Rory McIlroy impressed

May 8-11 - Myrtle Beach Classic - Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 22-25 - Charles Schwab Challenge - Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

May 29-June 1 - The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday* - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

June 5-8 - RBC Canadian Open - TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) - Caledon, Ontario, Canada

June 12-15 - US Open - Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at the best moments of the 124th US Open at Pinehurst No 2, where Bryson DeChambeau claimed victory

June 19-22 - Travelers Championship* - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

June 26-29 - Rocket Mortgage Classic - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

July 3-6 - John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Silvis Illinois

July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open^ - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Robert MacIntyre secured a thrilling victory at the Scottish Open, birdieing his final hole to win on home soil!

July 10-13 - ISCO Championship - Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course), Louisville, Kentucky

July 17-20 - The Open - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland

July 17-20 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

July 24-27 - 3M Open - TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 31-August 3 - Wyndham Championship - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the Wyndham Championship, where Aaron Rai celebrated a breakthrough PGA Tour victory

FedExCup Playoffs

August 7-10 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

August 14-17 BMW Championship - Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland

August 21-24 Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Watch the 2025 PGA Tour season exclusively live on Sky Sports! Stream the PGA Tour, majors and more - without a contract - with NOW. Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.