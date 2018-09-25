A look inside Team Europe's Le Golf National Ryder Cup dressing room

3:12 Sky Sports reporter James Haddock gives us a tour of the dressing room Sky Sports reporter James Haddock gives us a tour of the dressing room

Ryder Cup practice has begun at Le Golf National ahead of the 2018 event getting underway on Friday - but what is Team Europe's dressing room like?

Sky Sports reporter James Haddock described the room as "one of the best we've seen at a Ryder Cup" and features images of past victories in blue, quotes from former captains and all of the European paraphernalia.

The Americans have not won a Ryder Cup on European soil for 25 years and the Le Golf National dressing room is designed to inspire Europe to glory.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

It includes a tribute to the late Seve Ballesteros, with a message that reads: "He is the reason why we are here today. Go out and make him proud."

Thomas Bjorn's team includes The Open champion Francesco Molinari, three-time major winner Rory McIlroy as well as a quintuple of English players featuring Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey.

The other Team Europe players trying to stop the United States from recording back-to-back wins are Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren, Jon Rahm and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Click on the video above for a tour of Team Europe's dressing room!

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.