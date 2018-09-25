A look inside Team Europe's Le Golf National Ryder Cup dressing room
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 25/09/18 11:56am
Ryder Cup practice has begun at Le Golf National ahead of the 2018 event getting underway on Friday - but what is Team Europe's dressing room like?
Sky Sports reporter James Haddock described the room as "one of the best we've seen at a Ryder Cup" and features images of past victories in blue, quotes from former captains and all of the European paraphernalia.
The Americans have not won a Ryder Cup on European soil for 25 years and the Le Golf National dressing room is designed to inspire Europe to glory.
It includes a tribute to the late Seve Ballesteros, with a message that reads: "He is the reason why we are here today. Go out and make him proud."
Thomas Bjorn's team includes The Open champion Francesco Molinari, three-time major winner Rory McIlroy as well as a quintuple of English players featuring Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey.
The other Team Europe players trying to stop the United States from recording back-to-back wins are Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren, Jon Rahm and Thorbjorn Olesen.
Click on the video above for a tour of Team Europe's dressing room!
