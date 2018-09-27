Thorbjorn Olesen praises Thomas Bjorn influence ahead of Ryder Cup debut

0:39 Thorbjorn Olesen secured the last automatic spot for Team Europe and is extra proud as he's a close friend with captain, and fellow Dane, Thomas Bjorn Thorbjorn Olesen secured the last automatic spot for Team Europe and is extra proud as he's a close friend with captain, and fellow Dane, Thomas Bjorn

Thorbjorn Olesen says he feels immense pride ahead of his Ryder Cup debut after highlighting the influence of Danish compatriot and captain Thomas Bjorn on his career.

The 28-year-old secured Europe's final automatic qualification spot at his home event - the Made in Denmark - after a consistent season, which included victory at the Italian Open and three top-five finishes.

Olesen admits from the moment Bjorn was confirmed as skipper for the 42nd edition at Le Golf National, he was determined to ensure he would be on the team and feature under his "mentor".

Thorbjorn Olesen secured the final automatic spot in Thomas Bjorn's team

"Ever since I got on the European Tour, Thomas sort of took me under his wing and was a little bit of a mentor for me," said Olesen.

"Then we got really close friends ever since. Done a lot of different stuff together, and just spent a lot of time off the golf course, not about golf, but just being really good friends.

Live Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony Live on

"So obviously two years ago, when he got an announced as captain, and also being in Paris, it was definitely a big goal for me to try to achieve this and be a part of this team."

Olesen, who is the lowest ranked player from both sides as world No 45, says what pleased him the most about securing his place in the European side was his desire to push himself in the closing weeks as he sought to avoid the need to rely on a captain's pick.

It would have been a really tough decision for Thomas because there was so many great players being outside. Thorbjorn Olesen on securing automatic qualification

"I'm really proud of myself of the way I handled things this summer and kept on going," he said.

"It meant the world that I could qualify straight in. It would have been a really tough decision for Thomas because there was so many great players being outside.

"I wouldn't know if I would have got the pick or not. It makes me feel better making the team. I feel more confident. I think it made it easier."

Olesen is looking forward to the challenge of playing under Bjorn

The five-time winner on the European Tour was present at Hazeltine two years ago as he shadowed Bjorn in his vice-captaincy duties, albeit his duties were largely as a buggy driver, and he says the overall experience can only be a positive.

"First of all, it's the toughest job I've ever had, for sure. Driving Thomas's buggy was difficult. He was very demanding, so I was running around," said Olesen.

"I definitely had to go into the clubhouse to get coffees more than a few times and it was really difficult to get from the course into the clubhouse, especially in a European cart.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

"It was a great experience for me, seeing behind the scenes, seeing what the captains do, vice-captains, realise how tough a job they actually have to pick the teams.

"Standing on the first tee, seeing all that, I think is a good experience, and I think it can only help me for this week."

Fellow rookie Alex Noren believes he can take confidence from his previous performances at Le Golf National, having won at the venue earlier in the campaign.

Alex Noren won the French Open at Le Golf National in July

The Swede, one of five European debutants, claimed the French Open title in July after coming from seven shots back in the final round to secure his 10th European Tour win.

"It gave me a lot of confidence, but it is a totally different thing playing in a team opposed to as an individual," said Noren.

0:34 Alex Noren is one of five rookies on the European Team for the Ryder Cup, but he says he's feeling confident after winning the Open de France at the same venue in July Alex Noren is one of five rookies on the European Team for the Ryder Cup, but he says he's feeling confident after winning the Open de France at the same venue in July

"It is hard to know how big it's going to be, but I try to take away all the expectations from outside.

"It's great that everyone here wants Europe to win, but it is easier to go within the team and within yourself and take it as a golf tournament."

Don't miss a minute of the Ryder Cup with our dedicated golf channel. Find out more.