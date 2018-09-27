Ryder Cup: Friday's opening fourballs matches revealed

3:37 Watch as captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn announce the fourballs pairing for the first session of the Ryder Cup. Watch as captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn announce the fourballs pairing for the first session of the Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose and Jon Rahm will lead Europe out in Friday's opening session of the 2018 Ryder Cup, while Tiger Woods will partner Patrick Reed in the fourballs.

World No 2 Rose will head to the first tee alongside the Spanish debutant as they take on the big-hitting American duo of Brooks Koepka, winner of two majors this year, and Team USA rookie Tony Finau.

Tiger Woods will partner Patrick Reed in match four

Rory McIlroy's hugely successful partnership with Thomas Pieters two years ago has prompted European captain Thomas Bjorn to pair the four-time major winner with Thorbjorn Olesen in the second match out.

McIlroy and Olesen face world No 1 Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, with Paul Casey partnering another rookie in Tyrrell Hatton as they face Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in match three.

Woods has been suffering with a cold and a stiff back during the practice days in Paris, prompting rumours that he could sit out the opening session.

But he has been passed fit to play alongside Patrick Reed in an intriguing encounter with Open champion Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, meaning Europe will have a debutant in every match.

Rory McIlroy has been paired with rookie Thorbjorn Olesen

However, European talisman Ian Poulter is perhaps a surprising omission from the opening wave of matches, although he is expected to tee up in the Friday afternoon foursomes.

Swedish due Henrik Stenson and Alex Noren will also have the morning off along with Sergio Garcia, while Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson will hope to have their first taste of the action in the afternoon.

Friday's fourballs matches - all times BST:

0710 Justin Rose and Jon Rahm vs Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau

0725 Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen vs Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler

0740 Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton vs Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

0755 Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood vs Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods