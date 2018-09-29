Ryder Cup: Justin Rose partners Henrik Stenson for foursomes

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson will lead out Team Europe in the Ryder Cup Saturday foursomes, where Rory McIlroy also features.

More to follow...

Schedule (all times BST)

12.50pm Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson v Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka

1.05pm Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren v Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson

1.20pm Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood v Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau

1.35pm Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy v Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

