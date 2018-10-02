WATCH: European Ryder Cup team's motivational video ahead of victory

2:21 Take a look at the specially produced video that spurred on the Europe players ahead of their successful Ryder Cup weekend in Paris Take a look at the specially produced video that spurred on the Europe players ahead of their successful Ryder Cup weekend in Paris

European Ryder Cup team officials have released an emotional and motivational video shown to all the players the night before the tournament started last week.

The video, which was shown in the team room to all players and caddies, features words of encouragement and advice from past captains Brian Huggett, Sam Torrance and Jose Maria Olazabal.

It shows an emotional Olazabal reminiscing about his friend Seve Ballesteros, who captained Europe to victory at Valderrama in 1997.

Torrance, who captained Europe to a win at The Belfry in 2002, can also be heard saying: "This is more than just a game, you live it, you breathe it, and you've worked hard to be here.

"It's not just about taking part - it's about winning, nothing else."

The three past captains then go on to offer up stirring words of encouragement, with Huggett imploring the European players: "Don't leave with any regrets."

The video message clearly had an effect, with Europe regaining the trophy with a 17.5 - 10.5 win over their American counterparts.

