Ryder Cup 2020: Who will Steve Stricker pick to play for Team USA in Friday's foursomes?

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau should be paired together in Friday's opening Ryder Cup foursomes, according to Dame Laura Davies.

Davies, who has made 12 Solheim Cup appearances and twice acted as an assistant captain for Europe, believes Team USA captain Steve Stricker should send out an early sign that the team comes first by putting the two out together despite their supposed ongoing feud.

Stricker has hinted he will probably not play Koepka and DeChambeau alongside each other against Europe at Whistling Straits, but Davies says they should "suck it up and get that point for the team".

Davies would put the duo out third in the foursomes, with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth spearheading the home challenge.

Here is how Dame Laura would send out the home team for Friday's foursomes if she were captain…..

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Davies: "You'd have to start with them without question. Good friends. They know that the Europeans know who is going to start so they are there to be shot at. But when you are the top guys you want that. You want someone to come on and say, 'we know who we are playing against and let's get it on. Let's see who is good enough'. They showed how good they were in Paris and they are going to be formidable."

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Davies: "I just think that's going to be a terrific combination for foursomes. Maybe not so much for the fourballs, but certainly the foursomes."

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau

Davies: "I'm going to be a little bit controversial. Everyone wants to see it. It's not just to wind everyone up. I just think their games would be suited with each other and they have to put things aside. It's all about the team and if I was a player in the European team I would not necessarily want to play against those two. So that's why I've put them there.

"We don't know the ins and outs of it - they've had dinners together this week and hopefully they've settled their scores and they'll realise that they can get a point for the American team on the Friday morning which is so important, especially as the Europeans tend to be the stronger in the foursomes play. So as a captain you need to be able to do whatever you want. I know they say they're not mates, but just go and win a point."

Dustin Johnson and Harris English

Davies: "Dustin Johnson speaks for himself. Absolutely fantastic, can play all formats. You'd want to have him as your partner and [English is] someone who has really impressed this year and just an all-round steady golfer. So that's a good anchor for the Americans, for me."