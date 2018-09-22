NFL Sunday: Saints, Falcons, Chargers, Rams, Patriots and Lions live on Sky Sports

Live Sunday night NFL action returns, with a mouth-watering NFC South divisional match-up, a Los Angeles derby and another look at the New England Patriots included in our Week Three triple-bill.

We are live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm for an hour's build-up. Here's a look ahead to what you can expect as we preview Sunday's games...

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons, KO 6pm

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Form guide

It has been a stuttering start for New Orleans (1-1) who are fortunate not to be 0-2 through their first two games, coming only a couple of missed extra points and a field goal away from losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week Two, having been blown out by the Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on opening weekend. But, the Saints have been in worse spots, starting each of their last four seasons 0-2 - they won eight games straight last year, the first team ever to do so after an 0-2 start, on their way to winning the NFC South.

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

The Saints travel to Atlanta (1-1) - the home of this year's Super Bowl - for a divisional match-up against the 2016 NFC South top dogs, and conference champions. Though the Falcons haven't quite reached the heights of their Super Bowl run since, there are encouraging signs that their explosive offense is back on track with a four-touchdown display to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week Two.

Live NFL Live on

Stat Attack

Saints receiver Michael Thomas has 28 catches in the Saints' first two games, the most by a player in his team's first two games in NFL history. Thomas needs seven catches on Sunday to top Julio Jones for the most by a player in his first three (34 in 2015).

Key battle

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Ones to watch

Alvin Kamara is key. The Saints currently rank last in the league in rushing yards, with 52.5 yards per game, having been fifth with 129.4 in 2017. Kamara misses his mate in the backfield, Mark Ingram - currently serving a four-game suspension - and there are questions over whether he is suited to carrying the load alone. If he can't, the Saints at least have the ideal quarterback in Drew Brees to carry the offense on his shoulders. Also watch out for Julio Jones and Atlanta's No 1 receiver's fascinating match-up with Saints second-year cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had a fine rookie campaign.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams, KO 9.05pm

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Form guide

The battle for Los Angeles! And, potentially, a Super Bowl preview match-up, with both of these teams hotly tipped to be contenders in their respective conferences. The early signs are both teams are who we thought they were, particularly the Rams (2-0), who have raced out to an unbeaten start, outscoring their opponents 67-13, including a shutout win over the Arizona Cardinals.

As for the Chargers (1-1), they stuttered to start the season, falling foul - as many teams will do this season - to the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense, but they bounced back by inflicting a handy beating on the Buffalo Bills - again, as many teams will do this year - in Week Two. An L.A. derby against the Rams is a tough assignment for this inconsistent team, but with a favourable schedule ahead of the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, away at the Browns, and the Tennessee Titans, a win on Sunday could see the Chargers streak ahead in the AFC.

Live NFL Live on

Stat Attack

Chargers' No 17 overall draft pick Derwin James is the first rookie defensive back since 1999 to record a sack in each of his first two games.

Key battle

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Ones to watch

Todd Gurley is a beast at running back for the Rams, already accounting for 220 all-purpose yards through the first two weeks, which included a 100-yard opener against Oakland and then a three-TD haul against Arizona. The Chargers have their own weapon in the backfield in the form of Melvin Gordon - taken in the same 2015 draft as Gurley, five spots later than the Rams runner - and who is fresh from his first 1,000-yard year in 2017.

Also, don't neglect these two defenses. The Chargers were third in points per game (17.0) allowed in 2017, behind only the stellar Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars units and, according to PFF, had two of the top five best-graded pass rushers in the NFL in 2017. Joey Bosa is sadly out to injury, but Melvin Ingram is still as destructive as ever, registering 1.5 sacks against the Bills. The Rams, meanwhile, added monster firepower to their D in the offseason, pairing 2017 defensive player of the year Aaron Donald with new arrival Ndamukong Suh on the defensive line, and strengthening their secondary with Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. I believe 'stacked' is the word.

New England Patriots @ Detroit Lions, 1.20am

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Form guide

The Patriots (1-1) come into Sunday night's game with that rarest of things for them, a regular season loss, having succumbed to an inspired Blake Bortles and ferocious Jaguars defense in their rematch of last year's AFC Championship game. But, they face a Lions (0-2) outfit with plenty of problems of their own, winless through their opening two games, though their 30-27 defeat to the 49ers was at least an improvement on their 48-17 hammering at the hands of the New York Giants on opening weekend.

Live NFL Live on

Stat Attack

In his last eight games against NFC opponents, Tom Brady has 2,826 pass yards (353.3 per game) with 18 TDs versus two interceptions for a 108.2 passer rating.

Key battle

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Ones to watch

"You've got to buzz the tower". That's what former NFL defensive coach Rob Ryan said in the Sky Sports studio when giving his keys to the Jaguars beating the Patriots, meaning they must get regular pressure to Tom Brady. New England's No 12 is still the main man to watch in this one, and how regularly the Lions defense can get to him will again be key.

Also, keep an eye on both teams' rookie running backs. Neither have set the league alight yet - Sony Michel (Patriots) tallied 34 yards from 10 carries on his NFL debut last week, while Kerryon Johnson (Lions) has 60 from 13 through his first two games - and Detroit, staggeringly, haven't had a 100-yard rusher in 70 games! Both backs have undoubted talent, drafted 31st and 43rd overall, respectively; could Sunday night signal their NFL arrival?

@PFF will provide a host of in-depth analysis throughout the season across Sky Sports platforms including our live coverage on Sunday and throughout our weekly build-up and reaction on www.skysports.com/NFL

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL