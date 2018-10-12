WATCH: Saquon Barkley's 50-yard breakaway TD on 229-yard night

0:32 Saquon Barkley ran for a 50-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley ran for a 50-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles

Watch Saquon Barkley's long touchdown run in the New York Giants' 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a disastrous night for New York, as the Eagles secured their eighth win in their last nine games against their NFC East division rivals.

However, there was one lone bright spot for the Giants: rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who has been sensational in the first six games of his career.

He has recorded 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of those games, meaning he is only one game away from equalling the record set by Chiefs runner Kareem Hunt last season.

Eagles hammer toothless Giants

Against the Eagles, Barkley had 130 yards on the ground on just 10 carries and nine catches for 99 yards, giving him a total of 229 scrimmage yards.

He flashed his absurd athleticism with a 46-yard run and a 55-yard catch in the first half, then broke free for a 50-yard score when the Giants trailed 31-6.

Click on the video above to Watch Barkley's 50-yard touchdown run.

