NFL Sunday: Seahawks v Raiders at Wembley, Ravens, Titans, Chiefs and Patriots live on Sky Sports

1:03 A look at some of the star names who will be lighting up Wembley for the Seahawks and Raiders on Sunday A look at some of the star names who will be lighting up Wembley for the Seahawks and Raiders on Sunday

Sunday night's live NFL triple-header on Sky Sports includes our first International Series game of the year at Wembley, a defensive bout between two playoff contenders, and the biggest game of the year so far in the AFC.

We are live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm for an hour's build-up. Here's a look ahead to what you can expect as we preview Sunday's games...

Seattle Seahawks @ Oakland Raiders, Wembley Stadium, KO 6pm

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Form guide

The Seahawks (2-3) took the high-flying Los Angeles Rams right down to the wire on Sunday, but ultimately fell short, losing 33-31. They started out with two tough road games, losing close encounters to the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, but followed that up with a home win over the Dallas Cowboys and a last-gasp win over the Arizona Cardinals. They are 17th in points per game and 14th in PPG allowed, making them a middle-of-the pack outfit right now.

Oakland (1-4) come into this game with only one win - against the Cleveland Browns in Week Four - and a lot of question marks. Head coach Jon Gruden has had a disastrous start to his second stint at Oakland, shipping off Khalil Mack to Chicago in the offseason, with disastrous results.

Stat Attack

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Key battle

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Ones to watch

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is, undoubtedly, the biggest star on show in the capital. Once again he appears to be carrying the weight of his team's hopes on his shoulders. However, there are two key areas he is getting more help from in 2018, with the offensive line protecting him better and the run game getting going. According to PFF, the Seahawks have allowed the fifth-fewest pressures (34) through five games - they had allowed 85 during the same period last year!

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Also, the run game is clicking, with Mike Davis returning a 100-yard game sandwiched between two such efforts from Chris Carson. Head coach Pete Carroll has subsequently stressed how much that is helping Wilson, who has also built up a great rapport with receiver Tyler Lockett this year, who has four touchdowns, already eclipsing his 2016 and 2017 marks put together.

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

As for Oakland, tight end Jared Cook has been the standout through the first five games of the season, seemingly delivering (finally) on his long-heralded potential. According to PFF, Cook ranks in the top five in every receiving statistic for tight ends in 2018 on his way to 390 yards, and two TDs, on 30 catches.

Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans, KO 9.25pm

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Form guide

As ever, the Ravens (3-2) were unpredictable in Week Five, falling in an overtime loss to Cleveland. Meanwhile, they managed to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road the week before. So, who are they? They have the league's best defense according to points scored, having allowed just 15.4 per game, and rank in the top five against the pass and the run. Similarly, the offense ranks in the top half in most categories.

Similarly inconsistent, Tennessee (3-2) knocked off the Houston Texans and two of last year's top-four teams - Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles - but got dumped by the lowly Buffalo Bills last week and the Miami Dolphins in Week One. They are just behind Baltimore in points allowed (17.2). However, they have struggled on offense, sitting a lowly 29th in yards per game (288.2) and points per game (17.4).

Stat Attack

Since 2017, the Ravens have more takeaways than any other team in the NFL, with 27 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries.

Key battle

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Ones to watch

As well as the battle between wide receivers John Brown and Corey Davis, the two quarterbacks throwing them the football are certainly ones to watch. They are not necessarily in-from QBs, but both Joe Flacco and Marcus Mariota have the capability of turning it on and leading their team to victory.

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Flacco appears to be somewhere back near to his best. According to PFF gradings, he is having his best year since 2014. As for Mariota, he has struggled a bit more, having suffered an injury to his throwing hand in Week One. He has topped 130 yards passing in only one of four appearances since. Tennessee's hopes rest on his health.

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots, 1.20am

Form guide

Kansas City (5-0) stand alone at the top of the AFC. When you win five straight, it's hard to nit-pick - especially when you've put up 38, 42, 38, 27, and 30 points in those games - but their last two have given opponents a little hope. Denver took the Chiefs right down to the wire, and if it wasn't for Case Keenum missing a wide open Demaryius Thomas, could have stolen a win. And last week, Jacksonville showed Patrick Mahomes is human(ish) as they forced two interceptions of the sophomore star.

courtesy of Pro Football Focus

The Patriots (3-2), meanwhile, have hit their stride and looked back to their dominant best in their last two outings. Road losses to the Jags and Detroit Lions had people around the league questioning if Bill Belichick and Tom Brady had finally lost their magic. Promptly, the team eliminated those questions by blowing away the then-undefeated Dolphins 38-7 and crushing the Indianapolis Colts in consecutive weeks.

Stat Attack

The Chiefs have started 5-0 for the fourth time in franchise history - three of them under head coach Andy Reid. They have not won a playoff game in any of those previous three instances.

Key battle

Brady versus Chiefs linebackers: According to PFF, since 2015, Brady is the best in the league at picking on linebackers in coverage. His passer rating (122.5), touchdowns (36) and big-time throws (25) are the biggest marks against LBs. Adding to that, is the fact that Kansas City's linebackers, so far in 2018, have struggled in coverage - they've allowed the most yards (645), first downs (33) and eight-highest passer rating (116.7). Can Brady take advantage?

Ones to watch

Patrick Mahomes is the obvious one, as Kansas City's young pretenders take on the great dynasty of the Chiefs. They got the better of them in their season-opening contest last year, sans Mahomes, with Kareem Hunt the star on that occasion. Hunt racked up a simply staggering 246 all-purpose yards and three scores, despite having fumbled on his first NFL carry, while Tyreek Hill also impressed, hauling in seven catches for 133 yards and a 75-yard TD.

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Travis Kelce only adds to the Chiefs' weapons on offense, and his match-up against fellow beast of a tight end Rob Gronkowski will be fascinating. Crucially though, there are more options for Brady than just Gronk, as was the case during their early-season struggles. Julian Edelman is now back after injury and suspension that kept him out since their Super Bowl LI win, while fellow receiver Josh Gordon is gradually being worked into the offense following his trade from Cleveland.

