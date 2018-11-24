NFL Sunday: Giants, Eagles, Steelers, Broncos, Packers and Vikings live on Sky Sports

Sunday night's live NFL triple-header on Sky Sports starts with an NFC East match-up between the Giants and Eagles and ends with another divisional battle as the Packers take on the Vikings, plus there's a clash between the Steelers and Broncos sandwiched in between.

We are live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm for an hour's build-up to the first game of the night. Here's a look ahead to what you can expect...

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles, KO 6pm

Form guide

After stringing together two wins in a row for the first time all season, the Giants (3-7) finally look more like the dangerous team we expected them to be heading into the year. Despite getting back Odell Beckham Jr from injury and adding the best player in the 2018 NFL Draft in Saquon Barkley, they have lacked the explosiveness on offense for most of the season, mostly due to the struggles of quarterback Eli Manning. But they come in hot, with 65 combined points in wins over the 49ers and Buccaneers.

It feels like a long time since the Eagles (4-6) went on their Super Bowl-winning streak with Nick Foles at the helm. They have lost three of the last four games, and are coming off the worst loss ever by a defending champion, a 48-7 drubbing by the Saints. The losses of coaches Frank Reich and Jon DeFilippo seem to have thrown a wrench in the offense (only 20.5 points per game compared to 28.6 last year) and the defense has forced just seven turnovers all season, the third-fewest in the NFL (they had the fourth-most in 2017 with 31).

5:15 Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles' trip to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 of the NFL. Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles' trip to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 of the NFL.

Stat Attack

In his rookie campaign, Barkley is seventh in rushing yards (728), fourth in rushing touchdowns (seven), second among running backs in receiving yards (540), and fourth in yards per scrimmage per game (126.8).

Key battle

Ones to watch

New York's scintillating duo of Barkley and Beckham can be unstoppable when on their game, and it will be extremely tough for this Eagles defense to slow them down - particularly as they have lost their five top cornerbacks to injury - that's the whole depth chart! Look for those two, as well as wideout Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram to take advantage.

Before last week's meltdown (three interceptions and a 31.9 passer rating), it appeared statistically that Carson Wentz was having a great season in his return from an ACL injury (15 touchdowns, three interceptions), but the Eagles have struggled a lot - they need him to be on top form down the stretch. Top targets Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery must have better outings than last week (combined six catches for 48 yards).

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Denver Broncos, KO 9.25pm

Form guide

After two losses and a tie in their first four games, Pittsburgh (7-2-1) have rattled off six straight victories to become one of the league's hottest teams. An outstanding offensive display to beat Carolina 51-21 and a 16-point fourth-quarter comeback in Jacksonville will have the Steelers believing they are unstoppable. But, with games against the Chargers, Patriots, and Saints coming up down the stretch, they will want to make sure they get a win over an opponent below .500.

5:05 Highlights from the NFL as Carolina Panthers took on Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Highlights from the NFL as Carolina Panthers took on Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

Denver (4-6) have perhaps played a lot better than their record suggests, but they haven't shown a killer instinct in close games. In one-score losses to the Chiefs (twice), Rams, and Texans, they have been able to slow down top offenses, and last week they beat the Chargers, who had won six straight heading in. Ultimately though, they are middling, with an 11th-ranked offense and 22nd-ranked defense. In scoring, they rank 19th and 14th, respectively.

Stat Attack

Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown ties for the league-lead with 11 touchdown receptions in 2018 and has recorded at least one TD catch in eight straight games. With a touchdown catch on Sunday, Brown would tie Hall of Famer Lance Alworth (nine consecutive games in 1963) and A.J. Green (2012) for the third-longest streak of games with a TD catch within a single season. The record (12) is held by Jerry Rice.

Key battle

Ones to watch

We're used to seeing a triple-threat attack in Pittsburgh, but alongside Ben Roethlisberger and Brown this year, sophomore back James Conner has replaced Le'Veon Bell and been special in his own right. At least one of the three has been involved in all 39 of the Steelers' touchdowns this season.

For the Broncos, outside of veteran Emmanuel Sanders - a former Steeler - two rookies who have impressed so far this year. Undrafted Phillip Lindsay has 670 rushing yards and an impressive 5.5 yards per carry average, while Courtland Sutton is a developing into a big-play and deep-threat receiver.

Also, look out for both Von Miller for Denver and T.J. Watt for Pittsburgh - both have racked up 10 sacks and four forced fumbles this season, so both offensive lines must account for these pass-rushing specialists.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings, KO 1.20am

Form guide

It has been one of the most disappointing seasons in the Aaron Rodgers era for Green Bay (4-5-1), as they have lost all five road games, falling to questionable coaching and poor play when it matters the most. Despite Rodgers' 19-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, the team only have the 16th-best scoring offense and have become predictable, with former Packer receiver Greg Jennings criticising McCarthy for his play-calling. If they are going to make a run, it has to start now.

The Vikings (5-4-1) are in a similar position, having underwhelmed so far this season, but at the moment they would take the No 6 seed in the NFC. Last year's top overall yardage and scoring defense has fallen to fifth and 11th, respectively. Plus, $84m-guaranteed man Kirk Cousins was supposed to be the quarterback who put this team over the top, but so far with at the helm, they've fallen from 11th and 10th in yardage and from 14th to 15th in scoring.

Stat Attack

Rodgers has thrown 26 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions (115.6 passer rating) in his past 10 games against the NFC North. He needs three touchdown passes against division rivals without an interception to have the most consecutive touchdowns without an interception by a player against any division since 2002 - he would beat his own record of 28.

Key battle

Ones to watch

Last time these teams met in Week Two, it finished 29-29 after overtime and was a classic. It would be no surprise if Rodgers and Cousins turned it into a shootout.

Both teams have exciting talents in the backfield too, with Dalvin Cook (Vikings) and Aaron Jones (Packers). While Cook is just returning from injury and still finding his feet, Jones has broken out in a big way with 6.4 yards per carry on the season and four TDs in his last two games.

Finally, this game features three of the best route-running receivers in football, with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs for Minnesota and Davante Adams for Green Bay. All are capable of taking over a game.

