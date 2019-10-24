NFL trade deadline: Who could be traded by October 29?

Will a team make a move for Bengals receiver A.J. Green before the trade deadline passes?

As we approach the NFL's trade deadline, there has been a flurry of moves around the league. Who else could be on the move?

Last week, we saw the biggest blockbuster of the season so far - and the end of a long-running saga - as Jalen Ramsey got his wish and was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams, soon after the Rams had shipped Marcus Peters to Baltimore.

Both players had an immediate impact in wins, and Peters even came up with the first interception of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, taking the pick back to the house for six.

1:00 Marcus Peters made an immediate impact after being traded from the Rams to the Ravens Marcus Peters made an immediate impact after being traded from the Rams to the Ravens

And already, after the conclusion of Week Seven, more teams have made trades to bolster their rosters or build for the future.

There were a pair of receiver moves as the New England Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco acquired Emmanuel Sanders from Denver. The league's final undefeated teams both added firepower on the outside.

Meanwhile, Houston improved their secondary by adding corner Gareon Conley from Oakland, the Lions surprisingly sent team captain Quandre Diggs to Seattle for a fifth-round pick and on Thursday, the Patriots shipped Michael Bennett to Dallas.

With the trade deadline coming to a close on Tuesday, October 29 at 4pm Eastern time, which players could find themselves on new teams by next week?

Melvin Gordon, Running Back, Los Angeles Chargers

Gordon appeared to be going the Le'Veon Bell route as he sat out training camp, preseason and the first four weeks of the season seeking a new contract as his runs out at the end of the year.

1:12 Hall of Fame nominee Takeo Spikes reflects on the experience of being traded from Buffalo to Philadelphia during his NFL career Hall of Fame nominee Takeo Spikes reflects on the experience of being traded from Buffalo to Philadelphia during his NFL career

However, he returned to the field in Week Five and so far, it has been a disaster. He has managed just 81 yards rushing on 36 carries (averaging 2.3 yards) as the team has fallen to three straights defeats. Against Tennessee last week, his fumble at the Titans' goal-line cost his team the game in the final moments.

If a team does go after him, they will only be getting a half-season 'rental' unless they are willing to offer a up a new contract for the 26-year-old alongside the trade price.

Kenyan Drake, Running Back, Miami Dolphins

The 0-6 Dolphins are a disaster. They have already shipped one young star - 2018 first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick - away for a future first, so it's clear they are happy to let talent go in order to stockpile picks.

Drake could be the next player to go amid rumours a number of teams have him on their radar.

A.J. Green, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

Green is a 31-year-old, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver playing on an 0-7 team with no hope for this year and one that might take some time to compete again. Surely, it is time for Cincinnati to move on?

1:08 Takeo Spikes says wide receiver AJ Green is the most valuable player the Cincinnati Bengals could part ways with before Tuesday's trade deadline Takeo Spikes says wide receiver AJ Green is the most valuable player the Cincinnati Bengals could part ways with before Tuesday's trade deadline

He has missed all of the season so far with an ankle injury, but as he prepares to return in the next couple of weeks, teams needing outside help could make a last-ditch bid for Green - despite the team saying they want to keep hold of him.

Robby Anderson, Wide Receiver, New York Jets

You will already sense the theme here - playmakers on bad teams are hot commodities at the trade deadline as contenders look to push themselves over the top.

0:41 Watch Anderson's 92-yard touchdown against the Cowboys Watch Anderson's 92-yard touchdown against the Cowboys

Anderson, 26, has established himself as an excellent deep threat since joining the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and could be a target for any team seeking a field-stretcher.

O.J. Howard, Tight End, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Howard has been heavily linked with the New England Patriots as their tight end struggles have been clear to see since Rob Gronkowski's retirement.

Their enquiry was reportedly shot down, but if the Bucs fall to 2-5 on Sunday and receive a tempting enough offer, could they depart with their 2017 first-round pick?

Trent Williams, Offensive Tackle, Washington Redskins

Williams, who has made the Pro Bowl in seven straight seasons, is not happy with the way Washington handled a medical issue a couple of months ago. He wants out.

With the Redskins sitting at 1-6, will they find a suitable offer and let Williams go? With just two years left on his contract, they may think about it - but it will take a strong offer.

Leonard Williams, Defensive End, New York Jets

It may seem against the organisation's best interests to ship away a 25-year-old franchise cornerstone, but Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract, and there is no guarantee he is back with the team next season.

If the Jets are attempting to maximise their future assets, Williams could bring in a decent haul.

Vic Beasley, Outside Linebacker, Atlanta Falcons

ESPN sources reported the Falcons put pass-rusher Beasley on the trade block, and after losing five straight games and generating just five sacks all season, we may well see a fire sale in Atlanta.

Sanu gave the Falcons a second-rounder, and 27-year-old Beasley will be an attractive option too - in 2016, he managed 15.5 sacks, so he is capable of getting to the QB.

Patrick Peterson, Cornerback, Arizona Cardinals

This one is a long shot. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said as recently as last week: "We are not trading Patrick Peterson". With the eight-time Pro Bowler playing extremely well on his return from suspension last Sunday and the team winning three straight games, it makes more sense for them to hold him.

However, Shad Khan said the Jaguars wouldn't trade Jalen Ramsey, and then he was offered two first-round picks. It would take a huge bid and would be a shock to the league, but don't be surprised if plenty of teams make the call.

Chris Harris, Cornerback, Denver Broncos

If a team needs corner help, Denver's Harris could be a more viable option, especially after the Broncos let Sanders go. At 2-5, their season is not definitely over, but a loss to Indianapolis this weekend could change their mindset.

The 30-year old is one of the best cover corners in the league, and might be cheaper than expected considering his age.

