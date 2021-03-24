T.Y. Hilton: Colts wide receiver agrees one-year deal to stay in Indianapolis

T.Y. Hilton will return to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021

Free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has agreed a one-year, $10m deal to stay with the Indianapolis Colts that includes $8m guaranteed, according to multiple media reports.

The 31-year-old has been with the Colts for the best part of a decade after being selected by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft (Pick No 92 overall).

Hilton was drafted in the same year as former franchise quarterback Andrew Luck and managed to top 1,000 yards in five of their last six seasons together before Luck retired ahead of the 2019 season.

Over the last two seasons, Hilton had career lows of 501 and 762 yards as the team turned to Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers at quarterback.

One thing i kno about this city. Is that they love me. And i love them. I listen to all the songs. I read all the tweets. I will cherish this forever 🥲🥲. It’s only right i finish what i started. #TYISHOME pic.twitter.com/PEfV5YoHIa — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 24, 2021

As one of the top receivers on this year's market, he received a "strong push" from the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but opted to return to his previous team.

Hilton will look to improve on his career totals of 608 receptions, 9,360 yards and 50 touchdowns as he comes back for Frank Reich's fourth year as head coach, and joins new quarterback Carson Wentz after his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a tweet after the signing was announced, Hilton said: "One thing I know about this city is that they love me and I love them.

"It's only right I finish what I started."