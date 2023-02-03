Ryan Fitzpatrick, Christian Wilkins and Efe Obada part of Super Bowl LVII live coverage on Sky Sports NFL as Chiefs face Eagles

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Christian Wilkins and Efe Obada will be part of Sky Sports' live coverage of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12

Former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Ryan Fitzpatrick will be part of Sky Sports' Super Bowl LVII coverage, along with former team-mate and current Miami Dolphins star Christian Wilkins, and the UK's own Efe Obada.

As the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona - live on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm ahead of a 11.30pm kick-off on Sunday February 12 - Fitzpatrick and Wilkins will join presenter Neil Reynolds in the studio from State Farm Stadium, where Obada will also form part of the star-studded cast, providing another current player's perspective alongside Sky Sports' Hannah Wilkes.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will form part of Sky Sports' Super Bowl coverage live from Arizona

Completing the line-up, Phoebe Schecter, captain of the Great Britain women's team and a former coach with the Buffalo Bills, will provide updates and give an insight into the incredible atmosphere from sideline level.

For kick-off, we'll then hand it over to Fox Sports' commentary duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to guide you through all the in-game action.

Fitzpatrick played for nine teams over the course of a remarkable 17-year career, including the Dolphins, as well as notable stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Bills along the way.

His 34,990 career passing yards ranks as the 32nd most in league history and, along with his majestic facial hair, he is fondly remembered for providing plenty of 'magic' moments on the field that spawned his famous 'Fitzmagic' nickname.

Wilkins has just completed his fourth season with the Dolphins, with the fearsome defensive end finishing third on the team with a career-high 98 tackles, as well as registering 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass deflections. Wilkins is also famed for his legendary shoulder bump of commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected with the 13th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Obada's journey to the NFL is an incredible one. A graduate of the NFL's International Player Pathway programme, Obada was the first to make a 53-man NFL roster and has now just played his fifth season in the league. The defensive end suited up for the Washington Commanders in 2022, equalling a career high with 24 tackles and also picking up four sacks on the season.

Schecter has become a regular and much-loved contributor to Sky Sports' NFL coverage in 2022, providing her expert analysis as part of the live Sunday night line-up and when appearing as a guest on the weekly NFL Review Show and bi-weekly Her Huddle shows.

When and where can I watch the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and the Eagles will be shown live on Sky Sports NFL (407) and Sky Sports Main Event (401) on Sunday February 12. Coverage starts from 10pm, with kick-off in Arizona at 11.30pm.

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles - live on Sky Sports on February 12

You can also watch on the move via Sky Go - online, on iPhone, iPad, or selected Android smartphones - or via NOW TV, with the Sky Sports Day Pass.

In the build-up to the big game, Neil Reynolds will be joined by some of the biggest names in the NFL from out in Arizona for a Super Bowl Daily show that will run Wednesday through Saturday at 7am each morning, with regular repeats also airing throughout the day on Sky Sports NFL. There will also be two brand new episodes of the Inside The Huddle podcast released during the week of the Super Bowl.

On top of that, Hannah Wilkes will be sampling the atmosphere and showcasing the chaos of Super Bowl week with daily updates on Sky Sports News, while she will also release new Her Huddle podcast content prior to the NFL's season-ending spectacular on the Sunday.

On the Sky Sports NFL website and app we will also keep you updated on all things Super Bowl, bringing you all of the latest news, player interviews, pundit analysis and podcasts ahead of the big game. And we'll have a live commentary page covering Super Bowl LVII itself on Sunday Feb 12 - including video of every touchdown scored, as well as all of the biggest plays and can't-miss moments from the game.

Meet this year's Super Bowl finalists: Chiefs and Eagles

The Chiefs have are through to a third Super Bowl in the space of four years, led superbly by superstar quarterback and league MVP favourite Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes set a new record for the most offensive yds (5,614) in NFL history during the 2022 regular season - breaking down as 5,250 passing yards, 358 rush yards and six receiving - while he then saw his Chiefs past the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, despite being hampered by an ankle injury.

Kansas City lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy on their first visit to the Super Bowl in 50 years when they beat the San Francisco 49ers to cap the 2018 season, with Mahomes named MVP after engineering a comeback from 20-10 down midway through the fourth quarter, though they missed the chance to go back-to-back when beaten by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the big game the following year.

The Eagles, meanwhile, held the NFL's best record for the majority of the season, having served as the league's last remaining undefeated team until they were taken down by the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

A further five-game winning run followed before back-to-back defeats - to the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints - during an injury absence to their star quarterback Jalen Hurts that threatened to undo all of their hard work prior.

No fear, as Hurts returned to put things right with a season-ending win over the Giants, before they easily overcame the same opposition 38-7 in the divisional round of the playoffs and then ran out similarly convincing winners over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The Eagles won their only Super Bowl title five years ago, running out 41-33 winners over Brady and the New England Patriots in an epic encounter. Though up until their lone triumph in the 2017 season, they had made the Super Bowl only once prior, in 1980 - losing to the Raiders - and otherwise endured 29 postseason-less years from 1960 until the turn of the millennium.

What else do we know about Super Bowl LVII?

State Farm Stadium in Arizona will play host to this year's Super Bowl on Sunday February 12

This year's Super Bowl will be the 57th in the history of the NFL. It is to be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday February 12.

The stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals, has a capacity of approximately 73,000 and has played host to two Super Bowls previously - both epic encounters.

David Tyree's famous helmet catch that helped the New York Giants to victory in Super Bowl XLII came at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona

The New York Giants defeated the Patriots 17-14 in the first of those, to cap the 2007 season, as David Tyree's famous 'helmet catch' helped deny Brady and the Patriots a perfect, undefeated campaign. Then, seven years later, New England were back again and this time ran out 28-24 winners over the Seattle Seahawks after Malcolm Butler's incredible interception on the goal line in the final throes of the game.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 in last year's title game, while the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers share the record for the most Super Bowl wins, with six. Brady, however, tops the lot. He has more Super Bowl victories than any one team, with seven to his name.

Tom Brady has won a record seven Super Bowls, six coming with the New England Patriots and his seventh two years ago with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rihanna will perform at this year's Super Bowl half-time show, having previously declined the invitation in 2019 in a show of solidarity with former player Colin Kaepernick, who left the league two years earlier after he began to take a knee during the pre-game national anthem in protest at racial injustice in the US.

Rihanna will perform the half-time show at this year's Super Bowl

Last year's half-time show was headlined by Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, along with a surprise guest appearance by 50 Cent. Notable performers in the past include The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Beyonce and Katy Perry.

Road to the Super Bowl: What happened in the NFL playoffs?

The NFL is made up of 32 competing teams which are separated into two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC).

The AFC and NFC are then further divided by region to comprise four divisions with four teams each: AFC East, North, South and West and NFC East, North, South and West.

NFL division-by-division breakdown AFC East: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets AFC North: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers AFC South: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans AFC West: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers NFC East: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders NFC North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings NFC South: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC West: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

At the end of the regular season, a total of 14 teams advanced to the playoffs, including the teams with the best record in each of the respective four divisions per conference, plus a further three 'wild card' teams determined by which teams owned the next-best records in each conference.

Confirmed NFL playoff picture AFC Seeding NFC Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) 1 (division winners) Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) Buffalo Bills (13-3) 2 (division winners) San Francisco 49ers (13-4) Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) 3 (division winners) Minnesota Vikings (13-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) 4 (division winners) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) 5 (wild card) Dallas Cowboys (12-5) Baltimore Ravens (10-7) 6 (wild card) New York Giants (9-7-1) Miami Dolphins (9-8) 7 (wild card) Seattle Seahawks (9-8) *Super Bowl finalists in BOLD

The No 1 seeds in each conference (the two teams with the best win-loss records in the AFC and NFC) received a first-round bye, while the No 2 seeds hosted the No 7 seeds, the No 3 seeds hosted the No 6 seeds and the No 4 seeds hosted the No 5 seeds on Super Wild Card Weekend to open the postseason.

The No 1 seeds - this year's Super Bowl finalists, the Chiefs (AFC) and Eagles (NFC) - entered the fold during the subsequent Divisional Round. They then hosted the lowest remaining seed from their respective conferences, while the second-lowest remaining seed visited the second-highest remaining seed from the winners of the wild card round.

The respective winners of those two match-ups then met in the Conference Championship games, in effectively the semi-finals for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, February 12

(AFC) Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles (NFC), Kick-off 11.30pm (UK time) - live on Sky Sports NFL

Super Wild Card Weekend results

Saturday, January 14

NFC: Seattle Seahawks 23-41 San Francisco 49ers

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers 30-31 Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, January 15

AFC: Miami Dolphins 31-34 Buffalo Bills

NFC: New York Giants 31-24 Minnesota Vikings

AFC: Baltimore Ravens 17-24 Cincinnati Bengals

Monday, January 16

NFC: Dallas Cowboys 31-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Divisional Round results

Saturday, January 21

AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars 20-27 Kansas City Chiefs

NFC: New York Giants 7-38 Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, January 22

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 Buffalo Bills

NFC: Dallas Cowboys 12-19 San Francisco 49ers

Conference Championship results

Sunday, January 29

NFC: San Francisco 49ers 7-31 Philadelphia Eagles

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 Kansas City Chiefs

Watch Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles - live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 10pm on Sunday, February 12