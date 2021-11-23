IHRB confirms negative hair and blood samples for prohibitive substances after raid at Kildare premises

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has confirmed that hair and blood samples taken from horses at a premises in County Kildare, Ireland, earlier this month have nested negative for prohibited substances.
Animal medicines not licensed for use in Ireland were found in the possession of John Warwick and were subsequently seized.
But all of the horses that were present at the yard on the day have since tested negative for any prohibited substances.
An IHRB statement read: "The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board can today confirm that the hair and blood samples taken from horses at a premises near Monasterevin, County Kildare, on 9th November 2021 have been analysed at LGC laboratories and reported negative for prohibited at all times substances.
"As this is part of an ongoing investigation working in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and other agencies, we cannot make any further comment at this time."
