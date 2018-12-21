Wonder mare Winx to race on in 2019

Hugh Bowman and Winx win the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley

Winx will bid to extend her remarkable winning run to 30 races and beyond as the brilliant Australian mare stays in training next year.

There is confirmation too, however, in a statement from trainer Chris Waller that he will not succumb to any clamour to send the seven-year-old to Royal Ascot.

Instead, a home programme is being mapped out again for the record-breaking four-time Cox Plate winner to add to her 29 consecutive victories and 22 Group One successes.

Waller said: "She has nothing left to prove to us or her many followers, and we are under no illusion that she is getting a little older.

"However, she is in excellent condition both physically and mentally - and had she not pleased us in any area of her wellbeing or mental state, she would have been retired immediately.

"We will not commit to any races as yet, but it would be logical to follow the path we have previously - commencing in the Apollo Stakes at Royal Randwick in February - and if she did manage to get through a four-race preparation it would most likely culminate in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick."

Waller spelled out that there can be no guarantee of any specific schedule.

He added: "I must stress to everyone that it shouldn't be assumed she will be there - it will be a race-by-race assessment as it has always been, especially over the past two seasons when deciding whether to go towards a third Cox Plate, a second Queen Elizabeth or even a fourth Cox Plate as it was in her last start."

"There will be many questions from different sectors relating to racing in other jurisdictions - which, in itself, could include numerous options.

"However, we have and will continue to keep things simple with Winx - and I believe that has been a big part of her longevity as well as something we are very proud of."