Sir Dragonet to get Epsom Derby chance at Epsom

Sir Dragonet ridden by Donnacha O'Brien wins The MBNA Chester Vase

Aidan O'Brien has announced Sir Dragonet will be supplemented for the Investec Derby on Monday.

An impressive winner of the Chester Vase on just his second start, Sir Dragonet is the general 3-1 favourite for Saturday's Epsom Classic, despite the fact he is not currently entered.

However, O'Brien reports that owners John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith have agreed to stump up the £85,000 to add the Camelot colt to the Derby field at Monday's confirmation stage.

The Ballydoyle handler said: "The lads have agreed that they are going to supplement Sir Dragonet on Monday.

"That's one stage over and they can then make their minds up whether he runs."