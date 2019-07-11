Mission accomplished at HQ

Spanish Mission, ridden by jockey Jamie Spencer, coming home to win the Bahrain Trophy Stakes

Spanish Mission ran out a clear-cut winner of the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket for David Simcock.

Winner of just one of his previous four outings, the son of Noble Mission was last seen pushing Private Secretary close at Goodwood.

Mick Channon's Severance set a very stiff pace under Kerrin McEvoy in this one-mile-five-furlong affair, with the rest happy to gift him a 15-length lead.

As the field closed in on him, Jamie Spencer could be noted making stealthy headway on Spanish Mission, with Nayef Road for company.

Favourite Eagles By Day found disappointingly little, as did Aidan O'Brien's Barbados, and as the two began to pull clear, Spanish Mission relished the rising ground and the 13-2 chance triumphed by four lengths. Nate The Great was third.

"I don't think anyone wants to see a scenario like that when the field gets so fragmented," said Simcock.

"I was happy with the way he travelled and the way he went and put the race to bed.

"We had been aiming him at a $1million race at Belmont (in September) as he's got two American owners, but the way he's done that, you'd have to start thinking about the St Leger. I didn't put him in it as we were thinking of America.

"Everything he does at home he does quietly. He is a laid-back horse that tracks his lead horse and only does what is in front of him. He needed to step up on what he did at Goodwood.

"I'd say the race in America is still the main objective I think. The owners might change their mind. Earle Mack has a big thing about English racing, while Team Valor might want to stick to the other side of the pond. It is a nice problem to have.

"We would have to supplement him for the St Leger, but I'm not the first to make that mistake and I won't be the last."