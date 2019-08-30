Jubiloso looks to bounce back in Atalanta Stakes

Jubiloso

Jubiloso is favourite to provide Sir Michael Stoute with a record seventh victory in the Betway Atalanta Stakes at Sandown.

It is 31 years since the master of Freemason Lodge first claimed the Group Three contest with Dabaweyaa. He has since added to his tally with Hyabella (1991), Wasseema (2006), Strawberrydaiquiri (2009), Dank (2012), dead-heater Integral (2013) and Veracious (2018).

Following successive wins at Chelmsford and Newbury in the spring, Jubiloso was pitched in at the deep end for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot - but Stoute's faith was justified as she performed admirably for one so inexperienced to finish third.

The daughter of Shamardal was unsurprisingly a warm order to get back on the winning trail in a Group Three at Goodwood at the start of the month, but again had to make do with minor honours, this time behind last year's 1000 Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Jubiloso's owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah, said: "She was a bit unlucky at Goodwood. She got struck into, and things just didn't happen for on the day, but that's racing.

"She's been in good form since, and physically she's done well, so we have to be hopeful."

The formidable combination of John Gosden and Frankie Dettori is represented by Duneflower, who claimed her third win from six career starts in the Listed Valiant Stakes at Ascot last month.

The Andrew Balding-trained Look Around was just three-quarters of a length away in second on that occasion, and renews rivalry this weekend.

Integral, Persuasive and Veracious have carried the colours of Cheveley Park Stud to victory in this race in the last six years and the leading owners are double-handed this weekend, with Richard Hannon's Exhort and Richard Hannon's Red Starlight both declared.

Cheveley Park's managing director, Chris Richardson, said: "I think Sir Michael's filly is likely to be very hard to beat.

"Hopefully the trip will suit Exhort, and any rain that falls will benefit Red Starlight.

"We're in a position where we can throw a couple of darts at the board and hope we get close to the bullseye."

Lavender's Blue (Amanda Perrett), Solar Gold (William Haggas), Brassica (Sir Mark Prescott) and Sh Boom (Peter Chapple-Hyam) complete the nine-strong field.