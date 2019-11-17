Diesel-powered Cheltenham win for French horse

Diesel D'Allier ridden by Charlie Deutsch on their way to winning

Diesel D'Allier led home a one-two for French trainer Emmanuel Clayeux in the the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The six-year-old grey, backed from double-figure odds down to 13-2, justified the strong market support with a convincing victory.

Kept off the pace for most of the three-and-three-quarter-mile stamina test, Charlie Deutsch brought him into contention at the business end of proceedings.

He jumped the final fence in front and galloped strongly up the hill to hold his stable companion Urgent De Gregaine by four and a half lengths.

Richard Hobson's Chic Name was the first of the home contingent in third spot, two and three-quarter lengths away.

Diesel D'Allier was given a quote of 16-1 for the Cross-Country Chase at the Festival with both Betfair and Paddy Power.

Clayeux said: "I wasn't sure about the course, but he jumped fluently. It was brilliant today, and he should come back in December. We will come back in December then hopefully in March.

"Urgent (a winner over the course in 2017 and twice placed at the Festival) is 11 now and will be 12 next year. I hope he will run in March (Festival). It's an objective in March to stop him afterwards. I would like to finish with a winner in March and have his statue at the racecourse.

"I didn't know about Diesel today, as he has less experience, even if I think that he should be a good cross-country horse in the future.

"He is only six and most of the cross-country horses mature at eight or nine. I hope they will both come back next month."

Deutsch added: "I rode one for Emmanuel here two years ago, and it jumped brilliantly.

"I got a phone call off him last week, and I just said 'Yes, yes, yes' - I didn't know what it was.

"These French horses jump so well, and he quickened up the hill really well. He's a lovely horse."