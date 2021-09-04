Lavazza Stakes: Chalk Stream wins as Her Majesty The Queen equals record for most victories in a year

Her Majesty The Queen is on course to set a new record for winners in a calendar year after Chalk Stream's victory in the Lavazza Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Cieren Fallon claimed the class two handicap at Her Majesty's track, becoming the 29th winner from 120 runners in the Royal colours in 2021. That equalled the previous record, set in 2019 from a total of 147 runners.

William Haggas' three-year-old, a son of Sea The Stars, has now won four times this season after previous victories at Leicester, York and Ripon.

Reflecting on Chalk Stream's success, Fallon told Sky Sports Racing: "It's an absolute pleasure to wear these colours, it means a lot to me. I'm thankful for the opportunity and delighted to have got the job done.

"He's a horse going places now and mentally he's coming along well. With each race he keeps improving.

The Queen's winners - last five years 2017 - 21 (110 runners) 2018 - 19 (96) 2019 - 29 (147) 2020 - 22 (162) 2021 - 29 (120)

"This was probably his toughest race on paper but he's absolutely demolished the field."

Frankie Dettori enjoyed victory for The Queen on Friday at Ascot as John and Thady Gosden's Saga, a two-year-old son of Invincible Spirit, won the Charbonnel Et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes.

Her Majesty The Queen's racing manager John Warren says they will bring impressive Ascot winner Saga along slowly this season, with a potential Listed target next

The Queen could have a serious Derby contender next year in the form of Solario Stakes winner Reach For The Moon.

Runner-up to Aidan O'Brien's star juvenile Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, John and Thady Gosden's colt has since recorded impressive victories at Newbury and Sandown.

The Queen's racing manager John Warren reported the son of Sea The Stars to be in rude health ahead of a potential outing in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster next week.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "Reach For The Moon is in really good form. He had a good blow yesterday [Thursday] and I think we're all just getting our heads around his next start.

Sky Sports Racing analyst Jamie Lynch says the Queen's Reach For The Moon became racing's most prized possession with victory at Sandown in the Solario Stakes

"He's got an entry in the Champagne Stakes next week, so I think we'll be looking strongly at that to see whether or not that's where he ought to go next.

"He's a horse that needs keeping on top of himself as he's full of himself.

"I think John and Thady and Frankie (Dettori) think it wouldn't do him any harm to come out again and get a bit streetwise if he's going to be a Group One horse - the more education going into Group Ones the better.

"There's a strong possibility that we'll take a good, hard look at the Champagne."

Reach For The Moon is second-favourite for next year's Derby with most bookmakers, behind his Ascot conqueror Point Lonsdale.