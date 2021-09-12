Sonnyboyliston lands another knockout blow in Irish St Leger

Ebor hero Sonnyboyliston claimed Classic glory in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

Just over three weeks on from his lucrative handicap success at York, Johnny Murtagh's charge stepped up to Group One level for the first time under Ben Coen.

With Amhran Na Bhfiann and Colin Keane setting a searching gallop from flag-fall, very few threatened to land a telling blow.

The leader weakened early in the home straight, which left Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment in front before Sonnyboyliston (4-1) arrived on the scene travelling strongly.

Twilight Payment did not give in without a fight, but Coen's mount kept finding for pressure and was three-quarters of a length to the good passing the post.

Coen said: "I couldn't have asked it to go any better. We jumped and he got a lovely tow into the race. They turned it into a real staying race and this lad keeps improving and keeps finding a way to win.

"Every day we step him up, he keeps on finding and it's a day I'll never forget.

"This is my first proper year as number one jockey to Johnny and we've had a few good spins in England, but I really wanted to get this Group One winner.

"For it to be a Classic and for Johnny is unbelievable."