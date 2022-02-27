Cheltenham Festival: Good Risk At All set for Coral Cup bid for trainer Sam Thomas after Ascot victory

Good Risk At All landed the Dingley's Promise Handicap Hurdle in impressive style at Ascot earlier this month, earning a 10lb rise; trainer Sam Thomas favouring Coral Cup over Ballymore and Martin Pipe at Cheltenham Festival

Sunday 27 February 2022 13:54, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sam Thomas said he was hopeful that Good Risk At All could sneak into the Coral Cup at Cheltenham after winning at Ascot.

Sam Thomas says he is "leaning towards" the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival for Good Risk At All, following his impressive victory at Ascot last weekend.

Good Risk At All took advantage of his mark of 127 to score by nine lengths from Christopher Wood in a competitive Class Two handicap hurdle over an extended two-miles-and-three-furlongs.

The South Glamorgan handler saw the six-year-old - who was second to Jonbon at Newbury in November - hiked 10lb for that success and is now 8/1 co-favourite with the sponsor for the March 16 contest.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Though that win was his first over hurdles in four attempts, Thomas felt the step up in trip suited him and that going up again to two miles and five furlongs will not be a problem.

"Good Risk At All has come out of the race fine," said Thomas.

Trending

"He is a horse who does not carry too much condition. He will need every bit of three weeks to get him back how we want him, really.

"The ground was very testing but he took the step up in his stride."

Also See:

Good Risk At All also holds entries in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, for which he is priced at 10/1 and 14/1 respectively by Coral.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Yet the in-form Lisvane handler said: "The most obvious race for him will be the Coral Cup.

"It is up in trip a little bit and that run would have given him a bit more experience, but we are leaning towards the Coral Cup."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema