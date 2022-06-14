Royal Ascot: Coroebus wins thrilling St James's Palace Stakes under brave William Buick ride as Charlie Appleby eyes Sussex

Coroebus was made to work but the 2000 Guineas hero showed his class to win the St James's Palace Stakes in a thrilling finish at Royal Ascot.

Charlie Appleby's star three-year-old, a 10/11 favourite for Tuesday's Group One contest, was handed an unfavourable draw in stall two and met the expected traffic behind the pacemakers.

Leading jockey William Buick had therefore to be patient and waited for the gap along the far rail to appear, eventually sending his mount forward, hitting the front with a furlong to run.

However, his rivals refused to lie down and 28/1 shot Lusail led the challenge on his outside, with William Haggas duo - My Prospero and Maljoom - joining the fight.

Buick was brave though and his runner equally so, to hold on for victory by a head.

Image: Coroebus and William Buick cling to the far rail in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

Buick told Sky Sports Racing: "I knew I held on. It was a good performance in a messy race but I knew he had the gears to go up the inside. When he got through he really fought off all the other challengers.

"He's confirmed his promise earlier in the Guineas and that he is the best three-year-old miler.

"From a jockey's point of view he's all you want. I knew he had no chink in his armour.

Image: William Buick salutes the Royal Ascot after victory on Coroebus

"I knew I needed some luck from where I was but I got the run when I needed it.

"The St James's Palace is a race I've always wanted to win and to ride Coroebus in it is a real privilege."

Image: Charlie Appleby receives his winning trophy from the Prince of Wales at Royal Ascot after Coroebus' victory

Appleby admitted there were some nerves at the finish, adding: "It was going to be one of the races where William had to jump well. It's not the ideal way to ride him but today we had to keep him close to the pace.

"It was a nice race to watch but in the last few strides we were holding onto our breath slightly."