Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow Jump Season Opener features Silver Trophy on Saturday as Knappers Hill headlines

Chepstow's Jump Season Opener steps up another gear on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, as champion trainer Paul Nicholls chases victory in the Silver Trophy and unleashes an exciting novice chaser.

4.02 Chepstow - Knappers Hill takes on Zabeel Champion

A competitive field of 10 head to post for a top renewal of the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle (4.02).

Perhaps surprisingly, given he likes to target this meeting, Nicholls has not won this prize for 16 years, but arrives with one of his strongest hands yet in Knappers Hill.

The six-year-old made a winning start over hurdles here last year, going on to take a valuable prize at Sandown at the end of the season.

Trainer Jonjo O'Neill won this in 2007 and sends Haydock winner Zabeel Champion, who gets in as bottom weight off a potentially lenient mark of 120.

Jockey Jonjo O'Neill junior does not ride for his dad here, instead sporting the JP McManus colours on Nicky Henderson's Broomfield Burg, who finished sixth in the Grade Three Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle at Aintree in April.

Last year's runner-up Didtheyleaveuoutto switches from the Flat for Nick Gifford and Niall Houlihan, while Dan Skelton's Proschema tops the weights having only managed fifth when fancied for last year's contest.

2.52 Chepstow - McFabulous faces three as he starts life over fences

One of the most exciting novice chasers in Nicholls' squad, McFabulous, faces three rivals as he makes his chasing debut in the Listed Dunraven Windows Novices' Chase (2.52).

The winner of the Persian War on this card two years ago, the eight-year-old is now a three-time Grade Two victor after ending last season by taking Sandown's Select Hurdle.

Tom Lacey's Sebastapol is only rated 5lb inferior to the favourite and boasts some useful form - and potentially vital experience - over the larger obstacles.

Victorias Peak, for the Nigel Twiston-Davies team, and Jane Williams' Interne De Sivola complete the field.

Image: McFabulous wins at Sandown in the Select Hurdle under Lorcan Williams

2.17 Chepstow - Williams pair meet Lacey's course-winner Tea Clipper

The Native River Handicap Chase (2.17) looks a typically competitive affair, starring Lacey's Tea Clipper, whose only victory over fences to date came at this meeting last year.

After that victory, the seven-year-old was campaigned at the top level, including finishing a valiant fourth in the Grade Three Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival and a Grade Three handicap chase at Aintree.

Christian Williams' pair Cap Du Nord and Kitty's Light mixed it in high-level staying handicaps last season, finishing first and second, respectively, in the Coral Trophy at Kempton in February.

At the head of the weights is 12-year-old Irish veteran Peregrine Run, who is one of only two in the field to have the potential advantage of match fitness after a busy summer campaign.

Milton Harris' Jacamar finished eighth in the Silver Trophy last year before launching his jumps campaign, during which he won twice in nine starts.

