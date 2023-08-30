Racing League: Kate Tracey nominates her five to follow for Thursday's action at Newcastle

The Racing League 2023 heads to Newcastle for Week 4 on Thursday with Kate Tracey nominating five horses to follow, live on Sky Sports Racing.

TRUE COURAGE

5:45 - William Hill Epic Boost Racing League Race 22 Handicap

I'm kicking off my five to follow at Newcastle in our first race which is a 0-85 Handicap over 1m4f at 5.45. A horse worth chancing to bounce back to form is True Courage (4) for Wales & The West. This Michael Bell-trained gelding has shown little in his two starts so far this campaign but a return to the all-weather may bring out the best in him.

His latest win came off a 1lb higher mark in September last year over this course and distance. That was in another Racing League contest, but he failed to back it up in just four subsequent outings. He's fallen back down the handicap as a result and with conditions to suit, he's one to keep an eye on.

BILLY MILL

6:45 - William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Racing League Race 24 Handicap

It's the turn of the 7f specialists in race 3 at 6:45 and again, I'm keeping a Wales & The West runner on side. That being Billy Mill (4) who is piloted by the Racing League's leading rider, Saffie Osborne. The jockey will have fond memories of this horse as he was the last leg of her incredible treble on the final night of the 2022 competition, earning Osborne the title.

Billy Mill has been winless in 11 starts this campaign but he's been holding his form well. Despite good runs, he's fallen to a mark 4lb below that last winning one. A return to this track and trip may suit with Osbourne booked to ride and off a feasible mark, he has plenty in his favour.

BASHFUL

7:45 - William Hill Epic Value Racing League Race 26 Handicap

Team Scotland is lagging at the bottom of the leaderboard with just 58 points but no doubt manager Linda Perratt will be all out to make up the deficit. The team in blue are solely represented by Bashful (9) in race 5 who comes into the contest in good order.

He brought up a hat-trick in the early part of the summer before just missing out on a four-timer when third at Leicester. That was a drop down in trip to 1m when his previous winning sequence had all come over further. A return to 1m2f here will suit and off the same mark as last time out, he must have every chance once more.

HARTSWOOD

8:15 - William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League Race 27 Handicap

I'm wary of The North's runners in all races at Newcastle given the confidence team manager Micky Quinn has been exuding about this meeting. However, it's taken me until race 6 to side with one of the team in black's runners. That representative being Hartswood (11) who has been running consistently well of late.

He got off the mark for the campaign at Thirsk in May before three in frame efforts subsequently. His latest was when third in another Racing League contest at Chepstow for which he's been dropped 1lb by the handicapper. He was a course and distance winner two years ago off a 15lb higher mark so he may be ready to get back in the winner's enclosure here.

BE PROUD

8:45 - William Hill Enhanced Odds Every Day Racing League Race 28 Handicap

The feature contest, once again, comes in our final race at 8:45 and is a 5f Handicap which is hugely competitive. I'm hoping it'll be Team Scotland who come out on top with Be Proud (12) who is already a five-time course and distance winner. He has been in great form this campaign, winning twice at Doncaster before a second in a Sunday Series race at Haydock and another solid effort last time out at Sandown.

He's been targeting big prizes in competitive races which he's relished and hopefully, that'll be the same case here. Last time, he only missed out by just over one length when dropped in trip and had to thread his way through the pack. His running style will be better suited to Newcastle and provided he gets the splits; the race may well tee up nicely for him.

Watch the Racing League live from Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday 31 August.