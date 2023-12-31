Today on Sky Sports Racing: Quebec Stakes at Lingfield caps off memorable year plus jumping at Uttoxeter

A classy renewal of the Listed BetUK Quebec Stakes at Lingfield caps off a memorable year on Sky Sports Racing.

1.54 Lingfield - Base Note meets Tyrrhenian Sea in feature

The Listed BetUK Quebec Stakes (1.54) is a real end-of-year treat for punters at Lingfield and Sky Sports Racing viewers.

The eight-runner field is headed by Base Note for Simon and Ed Crisford. The gelding by Shamardal returned from a 216-day break to win at Chelmsford in Class 2 company but he could only finish third last time out in the Listed Wild Flower Stakes.

That was a very good performance behind Breeders' Cup winner Rebel's Romance and ahead of Blanchland and Zarabanda.

Tyrrhenian Sea looked a smart prospect when winning his first three career starts but he hasn't won a race since. He was last seen running a corker to finish second to Blue Trail in the Listed Churchill Stakes over course and distance last time out and this looks like an easier task on paper.

Makinmedoit is a course and distance winner who has caught the eye on her last two starts including when fourth in the Hyde Stakes at Kempton ahead of Alreb.

Keep an eye out for the unexposed Verbier who makes her fourth career start here. She looked green when finishing second behind the highly rated Mahboob last time out over course and distance.

2.24 Lingfield - Star Of Lady M tops 10 in tight handicap

The BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (2.24) looks wide open with plenty of horses looking to bounce back from poor runs.

Star Of Lady M was a course and distance winner three starts ago in but her last two runs have been over five furlongs and largely frustrating. A return to her optimum distance off a mark of 75 makes her dangerous.

Buccabay was a winner on the turf in Bath in September, but he'll have to bounce back from an uncharacteristic poor run last time out at Chelmsford in Class 4 company. He's been dropped 1lb for that effort and should do better here.

Clipsham La Habana is a likeable type who is tough to pass. He was a good second over this trip at Newcastle last time out off a mark of 78 and comes here 1lb higher.

Sunday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Lingfield and Uttoxeter all live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, December 31.