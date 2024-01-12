Today on Sky Sports Racing: Expensive yearling Expensive yearling Kalidasa debuts for Appleby at Wolverhamptondebuts for Charlie Appleby at Wolverhampton

Charlie Appleby will be hoping pricey yearling Kalidasa can hit the ground running at Wolverhampton on Friday evening, with every race live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.00 Wolverhampton - 2.8 Million Guineas purchase makes racecourse debut

Frankel colt Kalidasa competes in the 12-strong field in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Maiden Stakes (6:00).

Charlie Appleby's colt will be starting his career having gone for the multi-million eyewatering price, with the breeding being the highlight as Frankel and So Mi Dar progeny.

There are three others making their racecourse debut in this including Ground Run, who will be partnered by last year's champion apprentice jockey Billy Loughnane. This Bated Breath gelding under this in-form jockey could cause an upset.

1.37 Sedgefield - Horacio Apple's and Coniston Clouds clash in search for a double

Double-seeking Horacio Apple's and Coniston Clouds feature among seven in the Vickers.Bet Novices' Handicap Chase (1.37).

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's Horacio Apple's arrives after opening his account nicely over fences at Bangor last month. Coniston Clouds is 5lb higher after scoring at Catterick in November after much improvement, he could well go on again despite the higher mark.

Kerry Lee's eight-year-old New Found Fame is yet to win over fences but he finished third last time out and will relish the soft ground.

3:07 Sedgefield - Sunday Soldier can go close in hat-trick bid

Hat-trick-seeking Sunday Soldier features among a field of nine for the Paxtons No1 Caseih Dealer In UK&Ireland Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3.07).

David Killahena and Graeme McPherson's Sunday Soldier won last time out at Musselburgh by 12 lengths and should be fancied, but must defy the 7lb penalty after this game win.

Chicago Gal is saddled up by Michael and David Easterby to battle again against Sunday Soldier as she finished 12 lengths behind him in her last outing. To be in contention of reversing this she will need to have improved significantly.

Today's race cards I Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Sedgefield and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday January 12