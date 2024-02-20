Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pallas Lord seeks hat-trick at Newcastle

Tuesday’s racing comes from Newcastle, where Pallas Lord seeks a hat-trick with Charlatan and Perfect Swiss for company. Also on the card, Solray is the pick of a Class Three feature whilst Sisyphean headlines a 10-strong Novice Stakes contest.

5.30 Newcastle - Pallas Lord eyes hat-trick

It may be low-level action, but we've a fascinating battle on the cards in this one-mile Handicap as the in-form Pallas Lord comes up against a familiar foe in Pop Favorite. Donald Whillans' Pallas Lord arrives on a hat-trick with excellent recent form of 2-1-2-1-1 at Gosforth Park showing a clear liking for the demands of this stiff finish.

The six-year-old is able to run off a mark of 58 here, 1lb lower than the 59 off which he won here last week and makes plenty of appeal once more. He does however face off against Scott Dixon's Pop Favourite who inflicted defeat on the likely favourite here on January 25. It was a comfortable victory for the Dixon trainee that day and he will surely give punters plenty to consider once more.

6.30 Newcastle - Solray headlines intriguing Class Three

We're all set for a cracker in the feature Sprint Handicap as a trio of last time out winners clash among a level eight field. Jane Chapple-Hyam's Solray impressed over course and distance on December 9 and returns from a 7lb higher mark under the terrific Hollie Doyle as he preps for the All-Weather Championships.

He'll take on rivals including Azure Angel and Secret Guest, both victorious when last seen and each looking to follow up from 3lb higher. Having won cosily when last seen, preference could be for Roger Varian's Harry Angel filly Azure Angel who has built an exciting career record of 3-5 to date. She overcame trouble in running to win at Chelmsford in July and apprentice Aidan Keeley claims a useful 3lb off her back.

7.00 Newcastle - Sisyphean headlines a ten-strong Novice Stakes

An intriguing Novice Stakes contest sees 10 line up led by the standard setting 80-rated Sisyphean. Kevin Ryan's son of Dubawi ran in the traditionally hot Convivial Maiden at York in August before narrowly missing out at Ayr. Though his October run at Newmarket could be seen as disappointing, he should still take all the beating in this contest under Tom Eaves.

Among his rivals, debutant No Retreat makes some appeal for Roger Varian and Raul Da Silva. Varian boasts a fine record with 3YO debutants at the venue, striking at 33% (6-18) and with winners including smart all-weather performers Valyrian Steel & Tyrrhenian Sea - the son of Siyouni - will be well worth monitoring in the markets.

