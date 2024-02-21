Today on Sky Sports Racing: Come On Teddy and Moka De Vassy headline at Doncaster on Wednesday

Come On Teddy and Moka De Vassy headline in the feature at Doncaster on Wednesday, while some promising novices battle later on the jumps card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.35 Doncaster - Come On Teddy and Moka De Vassy headline

Moka De Vassy and Come On Teddy headline in the feature SBK Handicap Hurdle (2.35).

Moka De Vassy got off the mark over hurdles on his penultimate run but struggled last time out. This time he is taking a drop in class which should help him bounce back.

Come On Teddy has also struggled in recent runs but has shown potential in the past even when competing at a higher level. He has now dropped to a handicap mark he could be competitive at and Cameron Iles claims a further 7lb.

Nicky Henderson's Fable has been pulled up on her last two runs but before this she showed she was capable of winning. Her last run might have blown away the cobwebs and cheekpieces are now reached for.

2.05 Doncaster - Recent winners Snowy Evening and Fete Champetre clash

Recent winners Snowy Evening and Fete Champetre clash in a competitive renewal of the Getsbk.Com Handicap Chase (2.05).

Snowy Evening arrives as the top weight after his course and distance victory last time out. He kept on well then and did not look like getting caught, so could well defy his 6llb penalty.

Fete Champetre jumped excellently on his last run to go on and nab the win at Musselburgh. Rose Dobbin's charge must be feared from a 5lb higher mark with Craig Nichol on board.

Jazz King was also a winner last time out but this was back in March when he won on his chase debut. He is running for a new yard, Alastair Ralph's, and could cause an upset if he returns in top form after his break.

3.40 Doncaster - Paradias and Support Act in strong novice hurdle

Paradias and Support Act head a field of 10 for the competitive SBK Novices' Hurdle (3.40).

Alan King's Paradias impressed when winning on his hurdles debut in November and did not embarrass himself when third behind Jeriko De Reponet at Newbury. He should be suited by the better ground conditions.

Support Act showed plenty of talent in his bumpers but could only finish fifth on his hurdling debut at Lingfield. The drop back to two miles, the trip over which he won at Wetherby last April, should help him out.

Course-and-distance winner Mister Moodles cannot be discounted in this wide-open race. He won a similar contest last time out despite wandering around in the closing stages and has the ability to go well here.

Watch every race from Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday February 21.