Today on Sky Sports Racing: Miss Bodacious and Nocturnal vie for Novice Stakes success at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton hosts action on Saturday evening, with all seven evening races live on Sky Sports racing.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Novice winners Miss Bodacious and Nocturnal clash

Novice winners Miss Bodacious and Nocturnal clash in a strong renewal of the At The Races App Form Study Fillies' Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Karl Burke's Miss Bodacious showed signs of inexperience on her debut at Southwell before securing a dead-heat success at Chelmsford and should have plenty more improvement as she steps up to 7f as her trainer reaches for a tongue-tie.

James Ferguson's Noctural also improved on her debut effort to claim a Lingfield novice on her second start and with more progress expected heads the dangers under Danny Muscutt. Of the others, Clive Cox introduces Oasis Dream filly Dream Seeker with Rossa Ryan in the plate.

Wolverhampton - Recent winners Boasty and Harbour Vision contest feature

The opening race of the evening looks a cracker as course and distance winner Boasty looks to follow up his recent success as he steps up in grade under Silvestre De Sousa.

The Scott Dixon-trained Harbour Vision has been a fine servant for the yard and was winning for the 12th time in a wonderful career when scoring over this C&D 14 days ago.

Roger Teals' lightly raced Photon showed he might be capable of winning a race of this nature when runner-up on his last start here and Cieren Fallon takes over in the saddle.

Wolverhampton - Volkan Bey and Inawe headline

Stuart Williams and Danny Muscutt team up with top weight Volkan Bey who should have strong claims of following up his recent Kempton success as he looks to remain unbeaten on the all-weather.

David Dennis' Inawe had been struggling to get his head in front until springing a surprise when scoring over this course and distance and a 2lb rise looks fair with Billy Loughnane an eye-catching booking.

The best of the rest looks to be Anglesey Lad who ran his best race to date when second at Newcastle and could have more to offer at this level.

Best of the rest

Tom Marquand rides Zou Tiger at Rosehill, facing James McDonald on Shinzo. Flywire catches the eye in the 12.05 at Chantilly, whilst Hades and Fierceness headline the Grade One Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park (10.42).

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday March 30th.