Weekend Winners: Elegant Man to rival Penzance for Easter Classic honours at Newcastle

Friday's All-Weather Championships action at Newcastle provides Easter weekend entertainment, including the Easter Classic Middle Distance Handicap - live on Sky Sports Racing.
Thursday 28 March 2024 16:12, UK
The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at the All-Weather Championships, selecting their best bets of the weekend across the card at Gosforth Park.
Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets for the Easter weekend, when All-Weather Championships finals day takes centre stage at Newcastle.
The Easter Classic Middle Distance Handicap is the headline race on Good Friday, where Oh So Grand heads the market but will have Penzance and Antoine Griezmann's Hooking for company.
"Another hugely competitive race, but I don't see a lot of pace here. I wouldn't want to be on an out-and-out hold up horse, and that's why I like Penzance. This horse is blessed with great gate speed and good early pace as well and I just think he'll put himself into a good early position. If Ali Rawlinson can get him into a good rhythm he's going to be in the best place possible to attack off here.
Watch every race from All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, March 29, from 1pm
"He's got some attitude, he really does gallop and stretch. Connections would probably like his head to be a little lower given they've got a sheepskin noseband on him, but that's not a negative at all.
"The race is set up really well for him, he did win again last time out at Lingfield and it was the sharpest he'd ever travelled. He's really progressive and comes from a top team, it's tough sometimes at Newcastle but Penzance is game and tactically will be in the perfect position."
"I'm heading to Ireland. I'm going to re-pull on my Amo Racing ultra outfit and go with Elegant Man. Incredibly unexposed with just the three starts the date. The Dundalk maiden win over one mile and two - if you have a look through the form - a number of the runners-up went on to win Maidens next time out, in decent style.

"He then headed over to Kempton for a Listed contest and was just beaten by a better horse, who has since gone out to Doha and won for Godolphin. That was over one mile and four and he comes back in trip for this, I think he's got more to give and - even though he's been drawn in stall 14 - I'm not too worried about the petrol factor and he has been held up in the past."
"I'm going to side with Penzance here. It's a horse I've been following with so much interest over the winter on the All-Weather and he's really been on a roll. After taking off since being gelded, he was picked up by the Horsewatchers and has moved to Mick Appleby's yard.
"I was really pleased to hear Lydia Hislop give such a glowing report of expectations of him come Friday, and I agree with what she said that Newcastle suits him better than Lingfield would have done last time out. Back over course and distance, I think he still has more to offer despite the 6lb rise."
