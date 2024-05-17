Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gallant Lion and Cracksking clash at Newbury

Gallant Lion and Cracksking face off in a Newbury rematch live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday while Capstan bids for a four-timer.

2.30 Newbury - Gallant Lion and Cracksking clash again

Gallant Lion and Cracksking lock horns again in the Unibet Handicap (2.30).

Course and distance winner Gallant Lion showed promise last time out and he could continue that progression with Rossa Ryan on board. The yard swap to Alan King's seems to have been effective too.

Cracksking should shape fitter after the run at Newbury last time out. He takes a step up in class but will need more to reverse the form with Gallant Lion.

An eye-catcher is Glam De Vega, who returns after a gelding operation and 640 days off course. He will need to have retained his talent to be in with a chance here under the capable hands of Silvestre De Sousa.

5.40 Newbury - Capstan seeks four-timer

Lydia Richards' Capstan bids for a four-timer in the Greenshields JCB Handicap (5.40).

Five-year-old Capstan completed the hat-trick last time out at Lingfield by a neck. If he can defy a 3lb rise he could be dangerous.

The consistent Naasma went up 4lb for winning at Windsor last time, now bidding for the double. He just prevailed and will need more to defy the rise in the weights.

Lunar Shadow was second on seasonal reappearance at Southwell and should come on for the run but this is a more competitive contest.

1.15 Chantilly - Classic Flower and Miaharris meet in the feature

Classic Flower and Miaharris feature in the Prix Texanita (1.15).

Miaharris finished fourth in a competitive handicap at Sandown. She should progress for this and has Christophe Soumillion to guide her.

Classic Flower has finished second in her two runs this season. She is consistent and would be dangerous to ignore.

Balsam made a winning return this season before running a creditable fifth in a Group 3 last time. She has to improve to reverse the results with Classic Flower.

Watch every race from Newbury and Chantilly on Sky Sports Racing on Friday May 17.