Weekend Winners: 40/1 Lockinge each-way chance for Hi Royal

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at an exciting card at Newbury, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Racing...

Kate Tracey is joined by Declan Rix of attheraces.com and BetVictor's Sam Boswell to preview the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes.

Declan Rix

Declan Rix advises to take on the two at the top of market...

He said: "With Big Rock, surely, quickening ground is going to be against him. The trainer switch has also got to be a worry. Inspiral will enjoy the ground being firmer and goes well fresh, however I'm worried about the draw. She is commonly slow away which would be a concern from that stall.

"Hi Royal is drastically overpriced and will be suited by an end-to-end gallop. He has had a nice comeback run at Newmarket at the start of the season so should be spot on for this. With Ryan Moore booked, he could run into a place."

Sam Boswell

"Inspiral is the worthy market favourite and should go off shorter than 9/4, having been slowly away when she took on Big Rock in the Prix Jacques Le Marois but still won comfortably. It is a big weekend for Kieran Shoemark and it's a real chance to make a statement with a win, and I'd be really surprised if she's not favourite come race time."

Kate Tracey

"Inspiral was a pretty comfortable winner in the Breeders Cup and it's fantastic to see her back. She has had question marks thrown at her but barring a couple of blips across her entire career, there's not a lot you can throw at her. We associate her with being slowly away and she needs an electric start to get her into a prominent position but we saw at Santa Anita - it didn't convenience her at all. I'm also massively concerned about the stable switch of Big Rock."

