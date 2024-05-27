Today on Sky Sports Racing: Attack faces El Burhan and Van Aert at Yarmouth

It's all eyes on Yarmouth today on Sky Sports Racing, with a seven-race card commencing at 1.30...

2.00 Yarmouth - Attack faces El Burhan

An intriguing contest where well bred newcomers take on some experienced rivals in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

John and Thady Gosden have unleashed a lot of good newcomers over the years at Yarmouth and today could be no exception with Attack who cost £460,000 as a yearling. He is out of a Group One winning mare so should be watched very closely in the market, especially with Oisin Murphy in the plate.

El Burhan ran an encouraging debut at Newmarket when possibly not handling the dip, before running on again when meeting the rising ground. With that experience under his belt, he could be the one to side with here stepping up in trip to seven furlongs.

Middleham Park purchased Van Aert for £130k at the Breeze Up sales - just like they did with The Platinum Queen before going onto Group One glory - so he is another to be taken seriously. Hollie Doyle takes the reins for the two-year-old's debut under rules.

3.45 Yarmouth - Three last time out winners do battle

Watermelon Sugar possibly needed his comeback run after a break two starts ago and got the job done nicely at Lingfield last time over the same six furlong trip. He gets in off the same mark here and must be considered despite struggling on his last visit to Yarmouth a year ago.

Course and distance winner Hover On The Wind had today's rival Em Jay Kay four lengths back in second 23 days ago and if arriving in the same form could be hard to beat. Em Kay Jay finished strong on his latest appearance at Newmarket and a similar performance would also give him every chance.

Phillip McBride saddles the filly Rhythmic Acclaim who go their head in front over course and distance last time out but with a 5lb rise and without Morgan Cole taking the 5lb off again, this could be a step too far.

4.20 Yarmouth - Rascal Recknell clashes with War Bride

There could be a very well handicapped horse lurking in this field of 12 in the Quinnbet Daily Free Bet Handicap.

Kevin Phillipart de Foy saddles Rascal Recknell who shaped like a very good horse last time out and an opening mark of 80 could look very silly come 4.25, given Benoit De La Sayette's recent successes.

War Bride has been a model of consistency in her four runs to date and is the mount of Champion Jockey William Buick, who guided Rebel's Romance to a stunning victory in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Top weight Nazalan now has very capable 5lb claimer on his back in Kaiya Fraser and could be the each-way angle here on his second tilt at a seven furlong trip.