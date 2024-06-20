Royal Ascot: Kyprios clashes with Gregory in Gold Cup tussle

Day three of Royal Ascot is upon us, and the Gold Cup takes centre stage in East Berkshire - live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.25 Royal Ascot - Star Stayers Kyprios and Gregory headline Gold Cup field

Aidan O'Brien has won this prestigious race a record eight times and Kyprios will be a warm order to add another success as he bids to regain his crown having won the race in 2022. The six-year-old has shown he is right back to his best in winning both starts this season and should take plenty of beating under Ryan Moore.

John and Thady Gosden's Gregory claimed the Queen's Vase at this meeting last year and rates the main danger as he heads up in distance under James Doyle.

Of the others, last year's runner-up Coltrane took the Sagaro Stakes at this track last month and could be the each-way value for Andrew Balding and Oisín Murphy.

3.45 Royal Ascot - Unbeaten Diamond Rain bids for Ribblesdale glory

Diamond Rain - the Charlie Appleby-trained daughter of Shamardal - has caught the eye in winning both starts to date, claiming an Ascot novice before taking the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury and is fancied to step forward again as she tackles 12 furlongs for the first time.

Andrew Balding saddles Kalpana who has shown plenty of promise in her three starts including when chasing home Friendly Soul in a Listed heat at Newmarket last time.

You Got To Me saw off of Rubies Are Red and Danielle when landing the Oaks Trial at Lingfield, and that trio should be in the mix for the places.

2.30 Royal Ascot - Whistlejacket fancied for Norfolk success

Aidan O'Brien's son of No Nay Never Whistlejacket built on his debut second behind Cowardofthecounty (who ran in the Coventry Stakes) to comfortably land the Listed First Flier Stakes and rates the one to beat under Ryan Moore.

Wathnan Racing look to have as strong hand with two runners. James Doyle takes the ride on Beverley winner Shareholder, who defied greenness to land the Two Year Old Trophy and must be feared especially if able to settle with the expected fast pace.

Archie Watson's Aesterius made a winning debut when scoring at Bath last month and this £380,000 purchase must be taken seriously from stall 13.

Best of the rest

Tom Marquand dons the Royal colours aboard Gilded Water in the King George V Stakes, and will go to post alongside Poniros and Chantilly for a really intriguing Heritage Handicap. Qirat will be a popular runner for the Ralph Beckett team in the Britannia Stakes, but will do well to topple Volterra and Air Commander. King's Gambit and First Look head the betting for the Hampton Court Stakes at 5.40, while English Oak is fancied a little while later at 6.15.

Watch every race from Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing from 18-22 June.