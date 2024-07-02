Today on Sky Sports Racing: Oisin Murphy, Rossa Ryan and Tom Marquand in action at Lingfield

A plethora of star jockeys descend on Brighton and Lingfield on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.55 Brighton - Last time out winners clash

Corporate Raider has sparked back to life since he ran at Brighton two starts ago winning last time out and a return to 1m2f definitely won't be a problem for him.

A step up in trip awaits recent Chepstow scorer Bhuybezi who on the evidence of his victory last time out, he could relish this trip under the same patient tactics.

Course and distance hero Gallimimus is slowly dropping down the handicap and a return to his favoured track could see him outrun his odds.

4.25 Brighton - Six-time course specialist Rivas Rob Roy headlines

The nine-year-old Rivas Rob Roy put up a gallant effort last time out and now down to a mark of 52 he would be dangerous to ignore, especially at his preferred stomping ground.

Lady Wingalong has been in good form since joining the David Evans team and was unlucky not to win last time out. Kondratiev Wave will likely be a contender, boasting strong form this season for the Tony Carroll team. The seven-year-old has not finished outside the top two on his last four visits to the south coast and the drop back down in trip should do no harm.

Last time out winner Gilt Edge was given a patient ride when winning and his rune here two starts ago gives extra encouragement that he won't be far away.

7.30 Lingfield - Well-bred Archivist takes on Seraph Gabriel

Sir Michael Stoute saddles debutant Archivist for Cheveley Park, who is a half-brother to the very useful New Kingdom and any market support would be very eye-catching.

Seraph Gabriel wasn't beaten far on debut at Newbury and the Ralph Beckett yard are in great form at present. He looks the form pick here, but will have to be wary of Hot Property who runs under Billy Loughnane.

Frankel colt Best Adventure was well supported on debut but was a shade disappointing but would be no surprise with that experience under his belt to take a big step forward again today.

Watch every race from Brighton and Lingfield - live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 2nd July.